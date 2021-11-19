Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes' Brazilian GP appeal verdict delayed till Friday Next / Giovinazzi vows to remain professional with Alfa Romeo in final three races
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Verstappen: F1 action against Red Bull shows Mercedes' "true nature"

By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi

Max Verstappen believes Mercedes’ recent action against Red Bull shows the team’s “true nature” as the Formula 1 stewards consider whether to re-open the case into his Brazil move.

Verstappen: F1 action against Red Bull shows Mercedes' "true nature"

Red Bull and Mercedes have locked horns on a number of occasions this year amid their title battle, with the latest incidents flaring up last weekend at Interlagos.

Lewis Hamilton was thrown out of qualifying due to a DRS technical breach, but fought back to score victory on Sunday after a tense battle with Verstappen for the lead.

Verstappen appeared to run Hamilton wide at Turn 4 trying to defend his position, but the stewards opted against investigating or issuing any penalty - a decision Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff called “laughable”. He later said that “diplomacy has ended”.

After footage from the onboard camera on Verstappen’s car emerged on Tuesday, Mercedes requested a right of review of the incident, with a hearing taking place on Thursday evening. A decision is expected from the stewards on Friday morning.

Speaking to the Dutch media ahead of this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, Verstappen was asked if he thought Mercedes was being aggressive towards Red Bull lately and if the team was going too far.

“Then of course, you can see their true nature coming out,” Verstappen said.

“It's not my team, of course, so I don't have to deal with that. But that’s when you show your true colours and show who you really are.

“I think it's important for us to just concentrate on ourselves and stay focused, like we always have been doing.

“So that's what we will do for the next races as well.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen had said earlier in the day that he was “not surprised” by Mercedes’ decision to take matters further and pursue a right of review as tensions between the title rivals continue to grow.

Verstappen leads Hamilton by 14 points at the top of the drivers’ championship with three races remaining, while Mercedes sits 11 points clear of Red Bull in the constructors’ standings.

Hamilton’s charge to victory in Brazil was aided by a fresh engine that he took ahead of the race weekend, incurring a five-place grid penalty after his charge from 20th to fifth in the sprint race.

It meant Hamilton started Sunday’s grand prix from 10th place on the grid, but he was able to display an impressive straight-line speed throughout the weekend, sparking intrigue from Red Bull over Mercedes’ rear wing design.

Asked by Autosport for his thoughts on the power unit penalties and that it was only a five-place penalty for added engine changes after the first, Verstappen felt it was “something that needs to be looked at”.

“The first time it's 10 places back and after that it’s five, and I find that a bit illogical,” Verstappen said.

“If you keep taking engine penalties, I think it should just stay the same [number of grid places], because you're going over the same limit all the time.

“Yes, that's something that could be looked at, because in Brazil, you clearly saw that the rest of the teams didn't have a chance to do anything against us [Red Bull and Mercedes].

“So a penalty like that [five places] is not really that big of a deal.”

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes' Brazilian GP appeal verdict delayed till Friday
Previous article

Mercedes' Brazilian GP appeal verdict delayed till Friday
Next article

Giovinazzi vows to remain professional with Alfa Romeo in final three races

Giovinazzi vows to remain professional with Alfa Romeo in final three races
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Mazepin to miss Qatar GP FP2 due to Haas F1 chassis change Qatar GP
Formula 1

Mazepin to miss Qatar GP FP2 due to Haas F1 chassis change

F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen leads from Gasly as drivers get first taste of Losail track Qatar GP
Formula 1

F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen leads from Gasly as drivers get first taste of Losail track

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Plus
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Why Mercedes' right of review into Verstappen's Brazil F1 driving was denied Qatar GP
Formula 1

Why Mercedes' right of review into Verstappen's Brazil F1 driving was denied

Mercedes' Brazilian GP appeal verdict delayed till Friday Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes' Brazilian GP appeal verdict delayed till Friday

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus
Formula 1

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen defends steering inputs in Brazil F1 battle with Hamilton Qatar GP
Formula 1

Verstappen defends steering inputs in Brazil F1 battle with Hamilton

Red Bull seeks answers on "unraceable" Mercedes F1 speed
Formula 1

Red Bull seeks answers on "unraceable" Mercedes F1 speed

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Latest news

Mercedes: right of review not about punishing Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: right of review not about punishing Verstappen

Why Mercedes' right of review into Verstappen's Brazil F1 driving was denied
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes' right of review into Verstappen's Brazil F1 driving was denied

Mazepin to miss Qatar GP FP2 due to Haas F1 chassis change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin to miss Qatar GP FP2 due to Haas F1 chassis change

Horner: "No relationship" with Wolff amid "most political" F1 fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "No relationship" with Wolff amid "most political" F1 fight

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The benefits resulting from F1’s growing Middle Eastern influence Plus

The benefits resulting from F1’s growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
4 h
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Plus

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Plus

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for 2022's Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass Plus

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race Plus

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Plus

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.