Verstappen explains thinking behind failed Azerbaijan GP Q3 out-lap bid
Max Verstappen says the more aggressive out-lap he tried at the end of Q3 for Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix was triggered by a lack of certainty over tyre behaviour.
The Red Bull driver experimented with a different approach to his final run in Q3 to get more heat into his tyres, as he aimed to hold on to the top spot he had secured earlier after the first runs.
But the plan did not work as Verstappen struggled for grip on his last effort, opening the door for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to take a surprise pole position.
With teams having had just a single practice session before qualifying, they have been left facing much greater uncertainty about the behaviour of tyres.
And it was attempting to unlock an extra edge by being more aggressive on the out-lap that ultimately backfired for the Dutchman, as he was pipped and left second on the grid.
Asked by Autosport to explain the thinking behind the change of approach, Verstappen said: "I was just trying to put a bit more temperature in them [the tyres].
"It's just after FP1, I think sometimes you're not fully understanding what you want to do in qualifying. The first one was good, but it was still not perfect. So we tried, it could have worked and then it looks amazing.
"It's a bit like what happened in Australia. This time it didn't work, but it's not the end of the world."
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Verstappen felt that Leclerc's pole position did not come totally out of the blue, as he pointed out that Ferrari has shown itself to be pretty strong on single qualifying laps so far.
"If you look at all the qualifying, I think in general it's been quite close in the first three rounds," he said.
"We have a really good race car, but it's never really been, super dominant over one lap. I don't know why that is.
"It was the same last year. It was also a bit down to being overweight. But then at one point we started to trim that down and it was still not our best day, on the Saturday.
"Sometimes it is just the way the car works, but we all know that the points are on Sunday. So I don't mind if it's a little bit slow on Saturday and quick on Sunday."
Norris: McLaren "in the middle of nowhere" for rest of Baku F1 weekend
Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble
Latest news
IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice
IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice
Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa
Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa
Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations"
Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations" Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations"
Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble
Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack
How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.