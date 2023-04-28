Subscribe
Previous / Norris: McLaren "in the middle of nowhere" for rest of Baku F1 weekend Next / Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Verstappen explains thinking behind failed Azerbaijan GP Q3 out-lap bid

Max Verstappen says the more aggressive out-lap he tried at the end of Q3 for Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix was triggered by a lack of certainty over tyre behaviour.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Verstappen explains thinking behind failed Azerbaijan GP Q3 out-lap bid

The Red Bull driver experimented with a different approach to his final run in Q3 to get more heat into his tyres, as he aimed to hold on to the top spot he had secured earlier after the first runs.

But the plan did not work as Verstappen struggled for grip on his last effort, opening the door for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to take a surprise pole position.

With teams having had just a single practice session before qualifying, they have been left facing much greater uncertainty about the behaviour of tyres.

And it was attempting to unlock an extra edge by being more aggressive on the out-lap that ultimately backfired for the Dutchman, as he was pipped and left second on the grid.

Asked by Autosport to explain the thinking behind the change of approach, Verstappen said: "I was just trying to put a bit more temperature in them [the tyres].

"It's just after FP1, I think sometimes you're not fully understanding what you want to do in qualifying. The first one was good, but it was still not perfect. So we tried, it could have worked and then it looks amazing.

"It's a bit like what happened in Australia. This time it didn't work, but it's not the end of the world."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Verstappen felt that Leclerc's pole position did not come totally out of the blue, as he pointed out that Ferrari has shown itself to be pretty strong on single qualifying laps so far.

"If you look at all the qualifying, I think in general it's been quite close in the first three rounds," he said.

"We have a really good race car, but it's never really been, super dominant over one lap. I don't know why that is.

Read Also:

"It was the same last year. It was also a bit down to being overweight. But then at one point we started to trim that down and it was still not our best day, on the Saturday.

"Sometimes it is just the way the car works, but we all know that the points are on Sunday. So I don't mind if it's a little bit slow on Saturday and quick on Sunday."

shares
comments

Norris: McLaren "in the middle of nowhere" for rest of Baku F1 weekend

Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: Baku F1 deficit "indicator" of how far off Mercedes is

Hamilton: Baku F1 deficit "indicator" of how far off Mercedes is

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Hamilton: Baku F1 deficit "indicator" of how far off Mercedes is Hamilton: Baku F1 deficit "indicator" of how far off Mercedes is

Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car

Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car Mercedes not considering clean sheet design for 2024 F1 W15 car

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Latest news

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice

INDY IndyCar
Birmingham

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin tops incident-packed first practice

Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa

Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa Kobayashi "concerned" by "crazy dangerous" WEC out-laps on cold tyres at Spa

Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations"

Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations"

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations" Jota: WEC Spa qualifying showing on car debut "exceeded expectations"

Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble

Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble Explained: Norris and Tsunoda first F1 drivers to take sprint qualifying gamble

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe