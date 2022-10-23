Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Verstappen dedicates US GP win to Mateschitz after clinching constructors’ title

Max Verstappen was glad to see Red Bull clinch the Formula 1 constructors’ title “in style” by winning the United States Grand Prix, dedicating the victory to Dietrich Mateschitz.

Luke Smith
By:
Verstappen dedicates US GP win to Mateschitz after clinching constructors' title

Red Bull founder Mateschitz died on Saturday at the age of 78 following a long battle with illness, sparking an outpouring of tributes from throughout the F1 paddock.

Verstappen said after qualifying third on Saturday that he wanted to do Mateschitz proud in Sunday’s race as Red Bull bid to clinch its first constructors’ title since 2013.

Obituary: Dietrich Mateschitz

Verstappen was comfortable in the lead throughout the first two stints, only for a slow pit stop to drop him back and give Lewis Hamilton the advantage in the fight for victory.

But Verstappen managed to pass Charles Leclerc and catch Hamilton, overtaking the Mercedes for the lead with seven laps remaining before clinching his 13th victory of the season.

“It was a tough one,” said Verstappen.

“It was all looking good, but then the pit stop was a bit longer than we would have liked, so I had to fight my way forward again. But we gave it everything out there today.

“Of course it’s a very difficult weekend for us, so this is dedicated to Dietrich, for what he has done for everyone.

“The only thing we could do today was win, and even though after the pit stop, it was not looking great, I gave it everything out there and pushed to the limit to get back.”

Verstappen added the win “definitely means a lot to me” given Mateschitz’s role in his F1 career, saying he was “so instrumental.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, with the winners trophy

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, with the winners trophy

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“You really wanted to have a good result today, and this feels amazing,” he said.

Red Bull wrapped up the constructors’ crown with three races remaining, giving it a sweep of this year’s titles after Verstappen won the drivers’ championship in Japan two weeks ago.

Ferrari had to outscore Red Bull by 19 points to keep the title fight alive to Mexico, but Red Bull managed to finish first and fourth to extend its lead by 22 points.

“We had a big chance to win the constructors’ here,” said Verstappen.

“Of course, you want to do that in style, and I think we did that today.”

Verstappen vented his frustration over the radio after the slow pit stop that cost him around nine seconds, having kept Hamilton at bay throughout the first two stints and the two safety car periods.

The Dutchman made a move on Leclerc to grab third place into Turn 12, having attempted a lunge into Turn 1 earlier in the lap. He was then able to pull a similar move on Hamilton for the lead, but had the Mercedes car filling his mirrors for the next few laps.

“This is a great track anyway for battling,” he said. “If you pass on a corner, you can come back on the next. It’s really enjoyable to drive here.”

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Plus

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
14 h
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
17 h
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Plus

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations Plus

The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

Exactly half of the 24 tracks featured on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, in one way or another, bear the fingerprints of Hermann Tilke and his company. From clean-sheet designs to modernisation of existing layouts, Tilke – now working with his son Carsten – is F1’s go-to architect. OLEG KARPOV stopped by the company’s Aachen HQ to find out what goes into creating new tracks – including next year’s hotly anticipated Las Vegas venue

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Plus

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable Plus

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union Plus

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination

Formula 1
Oct 19, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

OPINION: Having clinched the 2022 world title in Japan, Max Verstappen reckons the pressure is off heading into the final four races. But there is still plenty at stake both in terms of pride and, more significantly, potential history-in-the-making that means Red Bull's leading man and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will be all guns blazing as usual this weekend in Austin

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2022
