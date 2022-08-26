Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Audi announces Formula 1 entry from 2026 Next / Audi to make final decision on 2026 F1 partner team by end of the year
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Verstappen can understand Alonso's Aston Martin F1 gamble

Max Verstappen says he fully understands why Fernando Alonso has gambled his Formula 1 future on a switch to Aston Martin.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Verstappen can understand Alonso's Aston Martin F1 gamble

Alonso caused a stir at the start of the summer break when he announced that he was leaving Alpine and switching to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal.

The move was a surprise because while Alpine is fighting to be best of the rest in F1 behind Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes, Aston Martin is currently ninth in the standings after a difficult campaign.

But while Alonso accepts that there is no guarantee Aston Martin will make the rapid progress he hopes, world champion Verstappen thinks the Spaniard's motivation has been triggered by the "exciting" prospect of pushing the squad forward.

Speaking about the Alonso bombshell which triggered off driver market chaos, Verstappen said: "It was quite the excitement. I mean, with Fernando, why not?

"I think Aston Martin is still a team which wants to come to the front. They're hiring a lot of people. So I can understand for Fernando to go there and try to build that up to maybe another level. It is exciting. So I can understand."

Alonso's departure, when Alpine had been expecting him to stay, has set in motion a sequence of events that has resulted in Daniel Ricciardo parting ways with McLaren at the end of this season.

As a former teammate of the Australian, Verstappen reckoned Ricciardo's ongoing struggles at McLaren had meant it fully made sense for both parties to look at other options.

"I think he was in a situation where the car was not suiting him," added the Red Bull driver. "There was no real improvement of him feeling better in the car.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"Then when I guess you talk to each other, because we've been talking a lot, you say to each other, maybe it's better that we both assume different directions. That's how it goes sometimes."

Asked if he was surprised about the consistent gap between Lando Norris and Ricciardo at McLaren, Verstappen added "I think Lando, of course, is a great driver.

"But I think that we all know that if you don't feel comfortable in the car and cannot push it to the way you want it to be, or want it to work, then you're never going to be on the same level as the guy who maybe feels more comfortable.

"I don't know exactly what it was between the two drivers, but if it doesn't work out sometimes you need to go somewhere else."

Read Also:

Verstappen hoped that Ricciardo was successful in securing an F1 seat for 2023 now that he would not be staying at McLaren.

"He's great to have in F1," he said. "He's a great guy. First of all, I get on really well with him. And so of course, I hope he finds a place.

"But of course it's up to him now. And I don't know where he wants to go or where there is space for him."

 
shares
comments
Audi announces Formula 1 entry from 2026
Previous article

Audi announces Formula 1 entry from 2026
Next article

Audi to make final decision on 2026 F1 partner team by end of the year

Audi to make final decision on 2026 F1 partner team by end of the year
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP podium will be a "shame" Belgian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP podium will be a "shame"

FIA: Ignoring driver health dangers from porpoising would have been wrong Belgian GP
Formula 1

FIA: Ignoring driver health dangers from porpoising would have been wrong

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move Plus
Formula 1

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move

Latest news

Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP podium will be a "shame"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP podium will be a "shame"

Max Verstappen thinks it will be a "shame" if he doesn’t end up on the podium for Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix, despite being set to start from 15th on the grid.

Sainz: Ferrari F1 must "keep digging" for answers to Red Bull gap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari F1 must "keep digging" for answers to Red Bull gap

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz has urged the Scuderia to "keep digging" for answers on why Red Bull is so much quicker after being outclassed in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying.

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes Belgian GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes Belgian GP pole

Carlos Sainz took pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, the 14th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship, despite Red Bull’s Max Verstappen setting the fastest time in qualifying.

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops qualifying, Sainz inherits pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops qualifying, Sainz inherits pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen dominated qualifying for Formula 1’s 2022 Belgian Grand Prix but grid penalties mean Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will line up on pole position.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
6 h
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
20 h
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Plus

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails Plus

How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails

A year ago Daniel Ricciardo was under fire at McLaren, but turned his season around with a spectacular win at Monza. Now, as OLEG KARPOV explains, he’s got to do it all over again just to preserve his place in Formula 1 after the shock news of his departure from McLaren…

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Plus

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gérard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Plus

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Plus

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.