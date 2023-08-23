Vasseur will 'never accept' Ferrari needs new F1 hires to improve
Fred Vasseur will “never accept” that Ferrari must wait for new signings to come onboard before it can improve its Formula 1 fortunes.
The Scuderia has lost its highly-rated race director Laurent Mekies, who will join AlphaTauri as team principal. Meanwhile, head of vehicle concept David Sanchez has switched to McLaren.
Team boss Vasseur has moved to hire Mercedes performance director Loic Serra. However, contract lengths mean he will not officially join until 2025.
Vassuer has said further announcements concerning signings will come soon but the former Renault and Sauber F1 chief says he will “never accept” that Ferrari's success is contingent on these newcomers.
Vasseur told select media ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend that he was “frustrated” due to the time taken to change a team’s fortunes: “[Recruitment] is a very long process.
“The consequence of this is that also the people joining sometimes in a couple of months - we have people starting in the company 1 January 2024, 1 July 2024, some will start the beginning of 2025 – is a very long-term process.
“Somehow, it's a bit frustrating also because you have the feeling that you are working for two to four years from today. But if you don't start to do it, you will never get it.
“It means we have to push on it. I think we made a good step forward.”
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari, in the team principals Press Conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
He added that even if the timelines were drawn out, Ferrari already had enough at its disposal and enough “trust” in its current staff to improve upon its current rank of fourth in the constructors’ points.
Vasseur said: “All the processes in F1 are quite long with a lot of inertia.
“When you want to work with people, you have to wait two or three years before to get to the result of this…
“But I will never accept that we have to wait for these guys to give an improvement because I also trust the people that we have in the team.
“We need to improve but we can do a better job with what we have today.
“We have to be focused to get the best from what we have. It’s the next challenge.
“I don’t want to postpone any target because this would be the wrong message, the wrong motivation.”
Vasseur noted that Ferrari’s approach would remain the same even when its new hires eventually join, saying there is no “before and after” when it comes to its working methods.
Why Aston Martin is not in the same league as F1's top teams yet
Haas retains Magnussen and Hulkenberg for 2024 F1 season
Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023
Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023 Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023
Ferrari “aligned” with Sainz on future F1 contract talks
Ferrari “aligned” with Sainz on future F1 contract talks Ferrari “aligned” with Sainz on future F1 contract talks
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
Latest news
Russell: People are wrong to call 2023 F1 season a failure for Mercedes
Russell: People are wrong to call 2023 F1 season a failure for Mercedes Russell: People are wrong to call 2023 F1 season a failure for Mercedes
Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023
Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023 Sainz: Understanding "very peaky" F1 car Ferrari's main focus for 2023
Lettis rockets into Autosport National Driver Rankings top 10
Lettis rockets into Autosport National Driver Rankings top 10 Lettis rockets into Autosport National Driver Rankings top 10
Bottas: Sauber F1 will become “more corporate” under Audi
Bottas: Sauber F1 will become “more corporate” under Audi Bottas: Sauber F1 will become “more corporate” under Audi
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout
Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners
Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories
The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.