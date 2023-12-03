Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Vasseur: Verstappen mistakes will come if he’s put under pressure in F1

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur believes that having enjoyed a near-perfect 2023 season, Max Verstappen will be vulnerable to making mistakes when put under pressure by rivals.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

He stressed that the Italian team didn’t push the Red Bull driver hard enough this year.

Verstappen won 19 of the 22 races over the course of this season, missing out twice to his team-mate Sergio Perez in early races, and then to Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz when Red Bull had an off-weekend at the Singapore GP in September.

PLUS: The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

The Dutchman also got through the year having sustained virtually no damage to his RB19, although he did make contact with George Russell in Las Vegas, an incident that led to a penalty for the Mercedes driver.

“I think it is not sure that someone has a doubt on this, he did a mega season,” he said when asked by Autosport to assess Verstappen’s year.

“He was fighting with Checo in the first two or three events and then he was on another planet.

“Clearly, he didn’t do a mistake all season, and when he struggled in quali, like in Jeddah, it was due to a mechanical issue. And then he was always there, always making good starts, no contact. The only one was Vegas.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari, on the podium

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari, on the podium

“But I think we are getting a bit closer to him, we are...I don’t want to say putting him under pressure because it is not true, [in Abu Dhabi] he was not under pressure. But he was a bit more under pressure than he was in Zandvoort, or in some other events when he was flying.”

Read Also:

Vasseur stressed that while Ferrari showed stronger form in the latter races of the year, the Italian team still wasn’t close enough to really make life harder for the world champion.

“There is no doubt on the fact that he was dominating all the season," he said. "And the only issue for us is that, as everybody, he will do more mistakes when he will be under pressure. 

"But nobody was able to put him under pressure this season except us at the last two or three events, or except Carlos in Singapore.

“And it’s where he started to do some mistakes, or perhaps Red Bull did some mistakes in terms of set-up. We were too far away to put this kind of pressure on them.” 

shares
comments
Previous article Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think
Next article The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 
Adam Cooper
More
Adam Cooper
Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch

Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch

Formula 1

Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch

Bottas: All-new Sauber F1 car concept for 2024 “looks interesting”

Bottas: All-new Sauber F1 car concept for 2024 “looks interesting”

Formula 1

Bottas: All-new Sauber F1 car concept for 2024 “looks interesting” Bottas: All-new Sauber F1 car concept for 2024 “looks interesting”

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Max Verstappen
More
Max Verstappen
The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

2023 F1 world championship points: Final standings after Abu Dhabi GP

2023 F1 world championship points: Final standings after Abu Dhabi GP

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

2023 F1 world championship points: Final standings after Abu Dhabi GP 2023 F1 world championship points: Final standings after Abu Dhabi GP

F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023

F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023 F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023

Latest news

F1 champion Verstappen says 'Alonso only wants to return to Le Mans if it's with me'

F1 champion Verstappen says 'Alonso only wants to return to Le Mans if it's with me'

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

F1 champion Verstappen says 'Alonso only wants to return to Le Mans if it's with me' F1 champion Verstappen says 'Alonso only wants to return to Le Mans if it's with me'

Wayne Taylor Racing will be “stronger” with second GTP car in IMSA 2024

Wayne Taylor Racing will be “stronger” with second GTP car in IMSA 2024

IMSA IMSA

Wayne Taylor Racing will be “stronger” with second GTP car in IMSA 2024 Wayne Taylor Racing will be “stronger” with second GTP car in IMSA 2024

Sauber breaks tradition by revealing 2024 UK F1 launch

Sauber breaks tradition by revealing 2024 UK F1 launch

F1 Formula 1

Sauber breaks tradition by revealing 2024 UK F1 launch Sauber breaks tradition by revealing 2024 UK F1 launch

The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar

The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar

MGP MotoGP

The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar The Marquez problem Yamaha is about to face with its MotoGP superstar

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency  The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success 

The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success  The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success 

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy The rushed McLaren F1 car that elevated a reluctant Senna's legacy

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe