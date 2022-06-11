Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / McLaren fears it can't stay within F1 cost cap in 2022 Next / Live: F1 Azerbaijan GP commentary and updates – FP3 & Qualifying
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Unhappy Ferrari thinks FIA could go back on F1 pitlane line rules

Ferrari believes the FIA may change back its pitlane line rules in the wake of the precedent set by its protest against Red Bull at Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Unhappy Ferrari thinks FIA could go back on F1 pitlane line rules

The Italian outfit complained about drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez crossing the pitlane exit line in Monaco, suggesting it was a breach of F1's regulations.

But following a stewards' investigation it was deemed that neither driver had done anything wrong.

Video evidence showed that Perez had actually not touched the line. And although Verstappen did have a wheel go over the line, his entire tyre had not gone beyond it.

That meant Verstappen had complied with the new wording of the FIA's International Sporting Code for this year which stated that a rules breach could only take place if a tyre crossed the line.

The new interpretation of pitlane rules led to revised event notes for this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix with F1 race director Niels Wittich no longer demanding drivers keep inside the line.

Speaking in Baku, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said the Maranello squad remained unhappy with the FIA ruling – but suggested that his squad's protest had exposed a question over the wording of the 2022 rule change.

"I think there has been some inconsistency in decisions," said Binotto, when asked by Autosport about the Monaco protest verdict. "I think this one is one of the decisions which we are not happy.

"We made the protest, and I think we knew what would have been the outcome. But I think it was right for us to protest, just to show at least that we are not in agreement with the decision at the time. And still we believe it was not the right decision.

"As a matter of fact, they had to change the race director notes here in Baku, and they had to change the pit entry.

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, in the team principals Press Conference

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, in the team principals Press Conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

"I think they have already started discussing maybe we should change back their International Sporting Code to make it right.

"So overall, I think that type of, let me say, discussion and action shows that there was certainly an inconsistency in Monaco. Now that's the way they decided, we will accept and we are accepting as a matter of fact. We didn't make any appeal."

Binotto reiterated that Ferrari's protest against Red Bull was more about seeking clarification on the current rules than trying to hurt its rival.

He added: "It was nothing against Red Bull. Honestly, I think it's a fair fight between the two teams at the moment.

"We are happy to move on with the fair fight. It was more for us to show to the FIA that, at the moment, we are unhappy with the type of decisions they are taking, knowing that the outcome would have been negative."

shares
comments
McLaren fears it can't stay within F1 cost cap in 2022
Previous article

McLaren fears it can't stay within F1 cost cap in 2022
Next article

Live: F1 Azerbaijan GP commentary and updates – FP3 & Qualifying

Live: F1 Azerbaijan GP commentary and updates – FP3 & Qualifying
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes
Formula 1

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Canadian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car British GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car

The wing choice that impacted Sainz's top speed in Verstappen Canadian GP battle Canadian GP
Formula 1

The wing choice that impacted Sainz's top speed in Verstappen Canadian GP battle

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

Latest news

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.