Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Mercedes needs "fundamental improvements" after torrid Baku F1 Friday Next / Leclerc: Still "question marks" over Ferrari and Red Bull F1 form in Baku
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

FIA clarifies pit entry line limits for F1 Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich has clarified with drivers which lines they must not cross on the high-speed entry to the Baku pitlane.

Jonathan Noble
By:
FIA clarifies pit entry line limits for F1 Azerbaijan GP

The layout of the run from the final corner and across the finish line in Azerbaijan means that, at times, drivers can ride close to, and even over, the pit entry on fast laps.

If drivers ahead of them suddenly slow while coming in to the pits, then that could potentially cause trouble.

The matter has been further put into the spotlight following the FIA’s latest clarification that drivers are now allowed to cross pit entry and exit lines as long as a whole tyre does not go beyond it.

Following the first day of running in Baku, Wittich amended his event notes to explain what is expected of drivers if they are continuing on track.

He said that "for safety reasons", the pit entry line is now defined as the entire line that starts well before the pits and continues into the pitlane.

This means that drivers wanting to come into the pits must be inside it at all times and cannot cut across once the line has started.

Furthermore, to stop drivers drifting too far to the left if they are on a hot lap, it has been explained that they are not allowed to cross a dashed line (highlighted with yellow arrow below) on the track if they are not coming into the pits.

Pit lane entry

Pit lane entry

Photo by: FIA

The notes say: “The dashed white line at the pit entry defines the track edge. For safety reasons, any driver continuing on the track, may not cross that line in any direction.”

As well as the clarification about behaviour at the pit entry, the FIA has installed a bollard on the left hand side of the pit exit.

Wittich said: “All drivers must stay to the right of this bollard when leaving the pitlane.”

Pit lane exit

Pit lane exit

Photo by: FIA

The bollard (highlighted with yellow arrow above) provides a hard limit for drivers in terms of how much they can cut the apex of the exit, with the new FIA interpretation since Monaco meaning they could push the limits much more than before.

Furthermore, the FIA has also removed a kerb on the right-hand side of the track on the entry to the Turn 15 left-hander.

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes needs "fundamental improvements" after torrid Baku F1 Friday
Previous article

Mercedes needs "fundamental improvements" after torrid Baku F1 Friday
Next article

Leclerc: Still "question marks" over Ferrari and Red Bull F1 form in Baku

Leclerc: Still "question marks" over Ferrari and Red Bull F1 form in Baku
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes
Formula 1

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Canadian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.