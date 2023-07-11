Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari’s “scared” mindset hampered British GP F1 hopes Next / The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign
Formula 1 / British GP News

Verstappen: Ricciardo impressing after "reset" ahead of F1 test return

Max Verstappen says it is no surprise that Daniel Ricciardo has been impressing Red Bull after electing to take a Formula 1 career "reset".

Jonathan Noble
By:
Daniel Ricciardo, Third Driver, Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Ricciardo signed up as Red Bull’s third driver this year in a bid to rebuild his career after losing his seat at McLaren following two disappointing campaigns.

And while Red Bull admitted that the Australian seemed out of sorts with his driving during his first runs in the team’s simulator, he made rapid progress to get back up to speed and is now viewed as an important weapon in the squad’s war chest.

Ricciardo will get his first run in Red Bull’s 2023 F1 car at Silverstone this week as part of the post-British Grand Prix Pirelli test.

And, if he impresses the squad there, it could boost his chances of it electing to put him back in a race seat in 2024.

Verstappen has been working closely with Ricciardo this season and has said that the impressive job he is doing should really have been expected considering his talent.

“He's doing a good job in the simulator,” explained Verstappen. “But you know, that's not something I'm amazed about.

“Of course, he had difficult years at McLaren, but you don't lose your talent. And, of course, he also has a lot of experience.

Publicity stunts have kept Ricciardo busy in 2023 - but he's also done some serious work behind the scenes

Publicity stunts have kept Ricciardo busy in 2023 - but he's also done some serious work behind the scenes

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“I think he also just feels very comfortable with us at the moment. He says so himself, and that he took a bit of a step back to reset himself. In the end, he just feels at home in our team.

“Of course, he has been with this team long enough. He is now in the simulator and listens very well to what we are saying. He also asks a lot.

“I know Daniel very well, so we can talk about a lot of things. I can ask him if he wants to test something for me on the simulator or what his opinion is on a particular thing, future parts, all that kind of stuff.”

Ricciardo’s solid job for Red Bull comes at a time when the future of regular driver Sergio Perez has been in the spotlight after a run of recent disappointing qualifying results.

Yet another failure to make it through to Q3 in the British Grand Prix, the fifth consecutive race it has happened, fuelled talk that he could be under pressure to retain his seat, despite having a firm contract in place.

Read Also:

Red Bull insists, however, that it is not considering anyone other than Perez at the moment, and its stance will remain unchanged as long as the Mexican is second in the drivers’ championship standings.

Asked if Perez’s qualifying struggles could start being a cause for concern for Red Bull, Verstappen said: “You have to ask Helmut [Marko] or Christian [Horner] about that. But yes, of course, we are also fighting for the team championship. But I think I can do that on my own at the moment!

Additional reporting by Erwin Jaeggi

shares
comments

Ferrari’s “scared” mindset hampered British GP F1 hopes

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: Red Bull F1 sidepod test showed “substantial” loss of downforce

Mercedes: Red Bull F1 sidepod test showed “substantial” loss of downforce

Formula 1
British GP

Mercedes: Red Bull F1 sidepod test showed “substantial” loss of downforce Mercedes: Red Bull F1 sidepod test showed “substantial” loss of downforce

McLaren says even more gains to come from latest F1 upgrade package

McLaren says even more gains to come from latest F1 upgrade package

Formula 1
British GP

McLaren says even more gains to come from latest F1 upgrade package McLaren says even more gains to come from latest F1 upgrade package

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

Formula 1

Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more

F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more

Formula 1

F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Perez “couldn’t care less” about F1 future speculation

Perez “couldn’t care less” about F1 future speculation

Formula 1

Perez “couldn’t care less” about F1 future speculation Perez “couldn’t care less” about F1 future speculation

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Red Bull: Perez's F1 championship position is relieving pressure

Red Bull: Perez's F1 championship position is relieving pressure

Formula 1
British GP

Red Bull: Perez's F1 championship position is relieving pressure Red Bull: Perez's F1 championship position is relieving pressure

Latest news

Renault doesn't support push to tweak 2026 F1 power unit rules

Renault doesn't support push to tweak 2026 F1 power unit rules

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Renault doesn't support push to tweak 2026 F1 power unit rules Renault doesn't support push to tweak 2026 F1 power unit rules

The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps

The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps

WEC WEC
Monza

The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps

Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience

Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience Ricciardo move reflects AlphaTauri's push for F1 experience

Penske "would love to see" WEC at Indy

Penske "would love to see" WEC at Indy

WEC WEC
Monza

Penske "would love to see" WEC at Indy Penske "would love to see" WEC at Indy

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Tim Wright

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe