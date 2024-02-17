Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Tsunoda: New RB F1 car already feels like a "really big step"

Yuki Tsunoda says his new RB Formula 1 car already feels like a "really big step" after shaking down the VCARB 01 at Misano.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

On Thursday, Tsunoda and team-mate Daniel Ricciardo logged their first miles during a shakedown and filming day at the Italian circuit following a glitzy launch in Las Vegas the previous week, where the former AlphaTauri team presented its all-new identity as Visa Cash App RB.

Tsunoda said the new car already feels like a significant improvement over the car that finished only eighth in the constructors' standings last season, but had a strong belated evolution that saw Ricciardo finish seventh in Mexico and Tsunoda grab eighth in Abu Dhabi.

"It's feeling great on the track, the first run with the VCARB 01 went all smooth," said the 23-year-old Japanese, who stays on board for a fourth campaign.

"I already felt a couple of steps of improvement compared to last year and a really big step I felt compared to the same time last year. I really enjoyed also the new car with the new livery, new team, so it was a positive day.

"I would say overall, it's an easier handling car and just didn't feel any outstanding issue or strong characteristics and movements. So far, I'm feeling positive."

Ricciardo added: "From a feeling it was just nice to get a few laps again after a Christmas break. It's hard to know yet where we will be but I felt really good getting behind the wheel again.

"Being back with Red Bull was already something that made me feel whole again, being back with that family. And now this year it's another phase of this team's 'career'.

Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB 01

Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB 01

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"It's a time where we're no longer seen as just a Red Bull kind of junior team. It's a team that's standing on its own two feet."

Technical director Jody Egginton hopes his squad can start from where it left off in Abu Dhabi rather than having to claw its way back into contention again.

"The overall goal is we want to be competitive, we want to be fighting hard in the midfield and really able to extract all the performance that the car has available and then we develop it from that point," he said.

Read Also:

"So, I think if we can tick all of those boxes and get the best out of car, we'll be happy.

"We had a strong finish to the year last year. Our expectation is that we're in that fight in the midfield and we can get into that fight a little bit earlier, be a bit more consistent and be a feature in all of the races, really, battling hard in the fight for points and trying to extract the most from the car and from ourselves."

shares
comments
Previous article Magnussen: New Haas F1 boss dynamic will avoid “unrealistic optimism”
Filip Cleeren
More
Filip Cleeren
Stella: F1 development curve will flatten amid third year of rules cycle

Stella: F1 development curve will flatten amid third year of rules cycle

Formula 1

Stella: F1 development curve will flatten amid third year of rules cycle Stella: F1 development curve will flatten amid third year of rules cycle

Alonso: Three days of single-car testing "unfair" on F1 drivers

Alonso: Three days of single-car testing "unfair" on F1 drivers

Formula 1
Aston Martin launch

Alonso: Three days of single-car testing "unfair" on F1 drivers Alonso: Three days of single-car testing "unfair" on F1 drivers

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Yuki Tsunoda
More
Yuki Tsunoda
RB launches VCARB 01 F1 car in Las Vegas

RB launches VCARB 01 F1 car in Las Vegas

Formula 1
RB launch

RB launches VCARB 01 F1 car in Las Vegas RB launches VCARB 01 F1 car in Las Vegas

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Latest news

Tsunoda: New RB F1 car already feels like a "really big step"

Tsunoda: New RB F1 car already feels like a "really big step"

F1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: New RB F1 car already feels like a "really big step" Tsunoda: New RB F1 car already feels like a "really big step"

Acosta will fight for MotoGP title "sooner or later", says Marquez

Acosta will fight for MotoGP title "sooner or later", says Marquez

MGP MotoGP

Acosta will fight for MotoGP title "sooner or later", says Marquez Acosta will fight for MotoGP title "sooner or later", says Marquez

Magnussen: New Haas F1 boss dynamic will avoid “unrealistic optimism”

Magnussen: New Haas F1 boss dynamic will avoid “unrealistic optimism”

F1 Formula 1

Magnussen: New Haas F1 boss dynamic will avoid “unrealistic optimism” Magnussen: New Haas F1 boss dynamic will avoid “unrealistic optimism”

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024 Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024 Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe