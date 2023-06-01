Subscribe
Previous / F1 teams set to trial new Pirelli tyre in Barcelona Next / Mercedes F1 aerodynamicists analysing "nice clutch" of Red Bull floor images
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Ferrari “pushing like hell” to address ‘unhappiness’ with F1 form

The Ferrari Formula 1 factory is “pushing like hell” to produce updates for its 2023 car since the team is “not happy” with current form, according to boss Fred Vasseur.

Matt Kew
By:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Last year’s runner-up to Red Bull has now slipped behind Aston Martin and Mercedes to fourth in the constructors’ championship ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Unlike rivals who chose to bring major upgrade packages anyway to the unrepresentative Monaco lap following the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna GP, Ferrari instead opted to hold off its bodywork upgrades scheduled for Imola until the upcoming Barcelona event.

But by not delaying, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was a representative second in Monaco while the revised Alpine ran to third in the hands of Esteban Ocon. Meanwhile, the Mercedes drivers were content with the performance of upgrades as they ran to a 4-5 finish.

Ferrari’s top finisher in the principality was home hero Charles Leclerc, who recorded sixth as a legacy of a three-place grid penalty for blocking Lando Norris in qualifying.

Speaking to select media, including Autosport, Vasseur said it “would be a mistake to compare approach” after competitors who pressed on with upgraded cars outscored Ferrari in Monaco.

But the newly-appointed team boss stressed that the factory was “pushing like hell” to bring forward updates to the SF-23 machine since the outfit was “not happy” with results.

He said: “We are pushing like hell at the factory to bring an update as quick as possible because we are not happy.

“I think the results we have today are not the target and we want to do better. We will continue to develop in any case.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Vasseur, who said he was always “expecting hard work” during the early part of his Maranello tenure, reckoned he had not set any performance targets for Ferrari.

Instead, he would consider progress on a day-to-day basis, saying: “The target is not in terms of position.

Read Also:

“The target and the important mindset that I have to push for is to do a better job tomorrow than today.

“As soon as we are able to analyse that we have weakness on the car, on the approach of the team or in the garage, we put all of our effort to fix it.”

Vasseur cited Ferrari having rehearsed “thousands” of practice pitstops over the winter to address one weak spot of 2022. He is now calling on “every single employee” to help Ferrari’s performance.

"It would be a mistake to imagine the lack of performance is coming from just the [aero],” he continued.

“Performance is coming from everywhere; the capacity to produce parts quickly, the strategy, the pit wall, the mechanics, the pitstops, the reliability.

“Every single employee of the company is a performance contributor.”

shares
comments

F1 teams set to trial new Pirelli tyre in Barcelona

Mercedes F1 aerodynamicists analysing "nice clutch" of Red Bull floor images
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Wolff: Aston Martin's Honda F1 switch does not show Mercedes engine has declined

Wolff: Aston Martin's Honda F1 switch does not show Mercedes engine has declined

Formula 1

Wolff: Aston Martin's Honda F1 switch does not show Mercedes engine has declined Wolff: Aston Martin's Honda F1 switch does not show Mercedes engine has declined

Vasseur: F1 Monaco GP quali pace shows Ferrari driver complaints are overblown

Vasseur: F1 Monaco GP quali pace shows Ferrari driver complaints are overblown

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Vasseur: F1 Monaco GP quali pace shows Ferrari driver complaints are overblown Vasseur: F1 Monaco GP quali pace shows Ferrari driver complaints are overblown

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari’s new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain

Ferrari’s new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Ferrari’s new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain Ferrari’s new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain

Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Latest news

New Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle”, says Ferrucci

New Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle”, says Ferrucci

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

New Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle”, says Ferrucci New Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle”, says Ferrucci

WRC Sardinia: Lappi pips Tanak to lead after super special opener

WRC Sardinia: Lappi pips Tanak to lead after super special opener

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

WRC Sardinia: Lappi pips Tanak to lead after super special opener WRC Sardinia: Lappi pips Tanak to lead after super special opener

Ferrari’s new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain

Ferrari’s new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Ferrari’s new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain Ferrari’s new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain

Why Mercedes' long-awaited F1 upgrades are not the improvement Hamilton "dreamed of"

Why Mercedes' long-awaited F1 upgrades are not the improvement Hamilton "dreamed of"

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Why Mercedes' long-awaited F1 upgrades are not the improvement Hamilton "dreamed of" Why Mercedes' long-awaited F1 upgrades are not the improvement Hamilton "dreamed of"

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe