The unconventional route taken by McLaren's new academy chief

After almost two decades working at one of the most successful junior single-seater teams in motorsport, Stephanie Carlin joined McLaren at the beginning of the year, supporting young drivers who are part of the team's Driver Development Programme.

Carlin's route to the job is in stark contrast to the previous academy chief at the Formula 1 constructors' championship-leading outfit, with Emanuele Pirro instead offering his vast driving experience across numerous categories in top-level motorsport to the role.

Her entry to motorsport came via a PR position with the former A1GP championship, before transitioning to the family Carlin team now known as Rodin Motorsport, becoming commercial manager. This became deputy team principal in 2022 and latterly team principal - a role she also held at Team X44's Extreme E effort.

Stephanie Carlin, Team Principal, X44 Vida Carbon Racing Photo by: Colin McMaster / Motorsport Images

"It was exciting to go from a championship where you didn’t cheer for anybody – you just hoped enough people turned up on the Sunday – to having a vested interest," Carlin told GP Racing.

"The transition occurred very quickly, and I’ve noticed it again when I joined McLaren at the beginning of the year. At Carlin one of my jobs was to be responsible for helping shape the team’s brand, by creating a feel and a culture within the organisation, and it was exciting to be a part of that."

But whilst five-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Pirro, whose technical prowess was passed on to his sons as well as McLaren's young drivers, was able to recall his own racing experience as part of his CV for the role, Carlin has been part of one of the key outfits for preparing young drivers for F1.

Names such as F1 champions Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg have passed through the Carlin ranks, as have Lando Norris, George Russell, Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, Takuma Sato and Robert Kubica.

Outside of F1 talent and you find champions in Josef Newgarden and Jamie Green, among others.

Race winner Lando Norris, Carlin Photo by: FIA Formula 2

"It was amazing to be part of the story for so many drivers," Carlin insisted when asked what separated good drivers from the great.

"But that’s a difficult question to answer because every racer is so different. Some drivers are very technical, others are naturally talented but don’t understand why. You get drivers who work hard and apply themselves. But I think one rule of thumb is that they work to bring a team around them and appear good-natured – until they put their helmet on. Then there is an edge that you don’t see at any other time."

Now McLaren's stable - which has recently announced the additions of Belgian karter Dries Van Langendonck, Italian Brando Badoer and Wales' Ella Lloyd - gets the expert assistance that has assisted so many greats of the current century, with Gabriel Bortoleto the headline of the junior crop.

"Drivers require different levels of input and assistance," Carlin explained. "It might be as simple as having a driver coach, or perhaps providing them with mental or physical training.

"Others might benefit from time in the simulator to develop skills. Or with Gabriel [Bortoleto] we’ve been working to help him better communicate with his race engineer. The junior support series to F1 has very little track time, so it’s important to help a driver describe what he’s feeling in the car in a timely and precise way.

"When we apply the correct processes, then it’s easier to come by results. The challenge with the Driver Development Programme is to identify where the gaps are and to fill them to produce the perfect racing driver.

"Another youngster we look after is European karting champion Dries Van Langendonck. He’s a really exciting prospect, with not only the results he’s achieved on track, but in the way he talks and understands racing and where he knows he can make improvements. He has a lot of potential."