Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The Red Bull rear wing troubles it faced in the US and Mexico Next / McLaren: No reason to give up the F1 fight against Ferrari for P3
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

The secrets to Red Bull and Verstappen’s Mexico domination

Formula 1 made its long-awaited return to Mexico last weekend after a year away with a fiesta atmosphere in the grandstands, but the fight for victory was one-sided.

It may have been a far cry from the strategic thriller of Austin or the late-rain chaos in Russia, but the Mexico City Grand Prix was nevertheless another chapter in the story of this year’s championship fight.

Max Verstappen took another step towards his first F1 crown with a crushing win against Lewis Hamilton, delivering one of his most dominant drives of the season as he crossed the line 16 seconds clear of the field.

It was an important response from Red Bull after Mercedes had surprisingly locked out the front row of the grid in qualifying, but how did Verstappen win by such a big margin?

Winning in F1 is all about executing a highly tuned plan. The same applies to poker. See where your game plan can get you. Click here to start your game plan.

18+, New UK players only, min £10 deposit, Full T&Cs Apply, begambleaware.org, Play Responsibly.

Red Bull entered the weekend as the favourite for victory because of how it has performed at high downforce tracks this season. The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez may not look like a layout where grip would be important, but at more than 2,000 metres of altitude, the thin air means the set-up requirements are similar to Monaco or Hungary.

Mercedes hasn’t been able to match Red Bull when it comes to high downforce set-ups this season, meaning it always looked set to struggle in the race.

Toto Wolff noted afterwards that even if Verstappen hadn’t passed both of his cars for the lead at Turn 1, the Red Bull would have “driven circles” around Mercedes because its pace advantage was so big.

But that Turn 1 moment was also critical for Verstappen’s win. It stunned many of those in the paddock just how late Verstappen was able to get on the brakes before swinging his Red Bull into the corner to grab the lead away - so much so that Red Bull boss Christian Horner thought Verstappen had missed his braking point.

It was something Verstappen had practiced on his laps to the grid, pulling as far to the left as possible to use the added grip on the racing line. When Valtteri Bottas failed to block him off and left room for them to go three-wide into Turn 1, Verstappen knew exactly where to aim for.

He admitted afterwards that he was “really on the edge” with the late braking move, but got it done to the delight of the Red Bull garage. It is surely one of the moves of the season.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and the rest of the field at the start

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

With the lead secured, Verstappen was able to check out and comfortably put a big gap between himself and Hamilton behind, meaning he never looked at risk of losing the race as he managed his pace and tyres perfectly.

With all of the top 10 starting on mediums, it was a straightforward one-stop race. But Hamilton appeared to struggle more with tyre wear than the Red Bulls due to the warmer conditions on race day.

With home favourite Sergio Perez lurking less than two seconds behind, Hamilton knew he had to pit soon or risk being undercut. Hamilton came in for a set of hards on lap 29, but looked at risk of losing the place to Perez when he emerged behind Charles Leclerc and lost time on his outlap.

But Red Bull opted against responding immediately, instead keeping Perez out to create a tyre delta. Once Verstappen pitted on lap 33, it also gave Perez the honour of becoming the first Mexican driver to lead his home race in Formula 1.

Perez eventually pitted on lap 40, coming back out nine seconds behind Hamilton, but the tyre advantage meant Perez quickly caught up, closing to within one second to gain DRS entering the final stages of the race.

But the same factors that played to Red Bull’s strengths in Mexico also make it so hard to follow other cars closely without overheating the car, because of the thin air. It meant that no matter how much Perez tried, he simply couldn’t get close enough to Hamilton to try and overtake, meaning the Mercedes driver held on for second place.

A long way up the road though, Verstappen had no such issues. He was even able to engage in some gamesmanship to try and stop Bottas taking the fastest lap away, without compromising his lead, ending the race with an advantage of 16 seconds.

He is now 19 points clear in the championship, meaning Verstappen has all of the momentum as we head into the final four races of the 2021 season.

shares
comments
The Red Bull rear wing troubles it faced in the US and Mexico
Previous article

The Red Bull rear wing troubles it faced in the US and Mexico
Next article

McLaren: No reason to give up the F1 fight against Ferrari for P3

McLaren: No reason to give up the F1 fight against Ferrari for P3
Load comments
McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren: No reason to give up the F1 fight against Ferrari for P3
Formula 1

McLaren: No reason to give up the F1 fight against Ferrari for P3

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus
Formula 1

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

McLaren F1 car has “moved towards” Ricciardo’s style Mexican GP
Formula 1

McLaren F1 car has “moved towards” Ricciardo’s style

Latest news

F1 freight delays not set to impact Brazil weekend schedule
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 freight delays not set to impact Brazil weekend schedule

The new F1 brake duct tweaks that show Red Bull is still pushing
Formula 1 Formula 1

The new F1 brake duct tweaks that show Red Bull is still pushing

Horner: Perez found confidence with Red Bull car since summer break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Perez found confidence with Red Bull car since summer break

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Plus

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival, in Lewis Hamilton, who has seven. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory

Formula 1
12 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Plus

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Plus

Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Plus

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Autosport was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn't swaying F1 on sprint race future Plus

Why social media backlash isn't swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.