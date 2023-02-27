The five biggest stories from F1's 2023 pre-season testing
Now we've seen the F1 2023 cars hit the track in pre-season testing in Bahrain, what do we know about each of the 10 teams?
From a potentially dominant Red Bull to Aston Martin's surprise strength, to the unknown levels of Mercedes and Ferrari, and the disappointing test for McLaren.
We look at the five biggest stories to come from Bahrain, with Alex Kalinauckas in Bahrain, Matt Kew having recently returned from testing, and Martyn Lee asking the questions you need to know.
Bottas: Alfa Romeo "stepped up as a team" for F1 2023
Formula 1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work?
F1 2023's testing tech - Who upgraded what and why?
F1 2023's testing tech - Who upgraded what and why?
Rally Finland reveals heavily revised 2023 WRC route
Rally Finland reveals heavily revised 2023 WRC route
Alonso: Aston progress "hurt" by Stroll’s absence from test
Alonso: Aston progress "hurt" by Stroll's absence from test
Alpine "exercised the envelope" with extreme F1 testing set-ups
Alpine "exercised the envelope" with extreme F1 testing set-ups
Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards
Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The key factors behind F1's Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain
Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?
Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?
