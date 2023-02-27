Subscribe
Previous / Bottas: Alfa Romeo "stepped up as a team" for F1 2023 Next / Formula 1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work?
Formula 1 / Bahrain February Testing Video

The five biggest stories from F1's 2023 pre-season testing

Now we've seen the F1 2023 cars hit the track in pre-season testing in Bahrain, what do we know about each of the 10 teams?

From a potentially dominant Red Bull to Aston Martin's surprise strength, to the unknown levels of Mercedes and Ferrari, and the disappointing test for McLaren.

We look at the five biggest stories to come from Bahrain, with Alex Kalinauckas in Bahrain, Matt Kew having recently returned from testing, and Martyn Lee asking the questions you need to know.

shares
comments

Bottas: Alfa Romeo "stepped up as a team" for F1 2023

Formula 1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work?

Latest news

F1 2023's testing tech - Who upgraded what and why?

F1 2023's testing tech - Who upgraded what and why?

F1 Formula 1

F1 2023's testing tech - Who upgraded what and why? F1 2023's testing tech - Who upgraded what and why?

Rally Finland reveals heavily revised 2023 WRC route

Rally Finland reveals heavily revised 2023 WRC route

WRC WRC

Rally Finland reveals heavily revised 2023 WRC route Rally Finland reveals heavily revised 2023 WRC route

Alonso: Aston progress "hurt" by Stroll’s absence from test

Alonso: Aston progress "hurt" by Stroll’s absence from test

F1 Formula 1

Alonso: Aston progress "hurt" by Stroll’s absence from test Alonso: Aston progress "hurt" by Stroll’s absence from test

Alpine "exercised the envelope" with extreme F1 testing set-ups

Alpine "exercised the envelope" with extreme F1 testing set-ups

F1 Formula 1

Alpine "exercised the envelope" with extreme F1 testing set-ups Alpine "exercised the envelope" with extreme F1 testing set-ups

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Luke Smith

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement? Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.