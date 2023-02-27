Subscribe
Previous / Ranking the best F1 rookie performances in Bahrain Next / The five biggest stories from F1's 2023 pre-season testing
Formula 1 News

Bottas: Alfa Romeo "stepped up as a team" for F1 2023

Valtteri Bottas says Alfa Romeo "stepped up as a team" compared to last year after a successful Formula 1 pre-season test in Bahrain.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
Bottas: Alfa Romeo "stepped up as a team" for F1 2023

At last year's first Barcelona test, the Alfa Romeo team was hit by various reliability issues, a trend which continued to persist throughout the season.

But last week Bottas and Zhou Guanyu completed a combined 401 laps over three days, albeit after one stoppage for Bottas with a suspected Ferrari power unit issue and a minor systems error.

"It was definitely way better than last year at this point," Bottas commented on the C43's reliability. "So, I think we're well prepared, as well as you can with three days.

"I feel like we've stepped up as a team in terms of the quality of the car, we have had fewer issues by this point.

"Last year, testing wasn't so much fun, so we're in a good place after three days."

As well as reliability, Bottas says the Sauber-run team has addressed the 2022 car's high-speed instability, its other main weakness.

"I definitely feel the improvements we've been trying to do for this year, and the stability of the cars is much better. And that way, you can gain more confidence," he explained after ending the test third-fastest on Saturday.

"There's nothing fundamentally wrong with the car, so I think we managed to get the set-up quite nice in these three days.

"It's really nice to drive, so it's a good starting point, for sure. I think I only had like one little lock-up in one full day."

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

The Finn hopes an improved balance between high and low-speed behaviour will widen set-up options as the team won't have to make so many compromises.

"There's still a bit of a difference between high to low speed, but I would say it's at least 50% better than last year," he said. "So that opens up quite a bit of set-up options.

"It's much better than last year. The tendency seems to be that - if anything - on high speed the balance is a little bit neutral."

Last season, Alfa Romeo finished sixth on countback with 55 points, 49 of which were scored by Bottas.

But ahead of his sophomore season, Bottas' team-mate Zhou made a more confident impression in winter testing, admitting "he feels much less pressure" than during a tricky debut campaign.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ranking the best F1 rookie performances in Bahrain

The five biggest stories from F1's 2023 pre-season testing
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Why McLaren missed its efficiency targets for the start of F1 2023

Why McLaren missed its efficiency targets for the start of F1 2023

Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Why McLaren missed its efficiency targets for the start of F1 2023 Why McLaren missed its efficiency targets for the start of F1 2023

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Perez and Red Bull end pre-season on top

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Perez and Red Bull end pre-season on top

Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Perez and Red Bull end pre-season on top 2023 F1 Bahrain test: Perez and Red Bull end pre-season on top

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Plus
Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas wants talks over Alfa Romeo F1 future "quite early" in 2023

Bottas wants talks over Alfa Romeo F1 future "quite early" in 2023

Formula 1

Bottas wants talks over Alfa Romeo F1 future "quite early" in 2023 Bottas wants talks over Alfa Romeo F1 future "quite early" in 2023

Bottas impressed by Zhou’s lack of mistakes through rookie F1 season

Bottas impressed by Zhou’s lack of mistakes through rookie F1 season

Formula 1

Bottas impressed by Zhou’s lack of mistakes through rookie F1 season Bottas impressed by Zhou’s lack of mistakes through rookie F1 season

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain March Testing

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Alfa Romeo More
Alfa Romeo
Why Audi’s distant future in F1 is already helping Alfa Romeo

Why Audi’s distant future in F1 is already helping Alfa Romeo

Formula 1
Alfa Romeo launch

Why Audi’s distant future in F1 is already helping Alfa Romeo Why Audi’s distant future in F1 is already helping Alfa Romeo

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alfa Romeo launch

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

Bottas: New CEO Seidl has a clear direction for Sauber in F1

Bottas: New CEO Seidl has a clear direction for Sauber in F1

Formula 1

Bottas: New CEO Seidl has a clear direction for Sauber in F1 Bottas: New CEO Seidl has a clear direction for Sauber in F1

Latest news

F1 2023's testing tech - Who upgraded what and why?

F1 2023's testing tech - Who upgraded what and why?

F1 Formula 1

F1 2023's testing tech - Who upgraded what and why? F1 2023's testing tech - Who upgraded what and why?

Rally Finland reveals heavily revised 2023 WRC route

Rally Finland reveals heavily revised 2023 WRC route

WRC WRC

Rally Finland reveals heavily revised 2023 WRC route Rally Finland reveals heavily revised 2023 WRC route

Alonso: Aston progress "hurt" by Stroll’s absence from test

Alonso: Aston progress "hurt" by Stroll’s absence from test

F1 Formula 1

Alonso: Aston progress "hurt" by Stroll’s absence from test Alonso: Aston progress "hurt" by Stroll’s absence from test

Alpine "exercised the envelope" with extreme F1 testing set-ups

Alpine "exercised the envelope" with extreme F1 testing set-ups

F1 Formula 1

Alpine "exercised the envelope" with extreme F1 testing set-ups Alpine "exercised the envelope" with extreme F1 testing set-ups

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Luke Smith

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement? Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.