Previous / Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem Next / Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

The five best unconventional Gulf liveries in motorsport

By:

As the McLaren Formula 1 team unveils its one-off Monaco Grand Prix paint scheme, here are five more times the famous Gulf Oils livery found a left-field home.

The five best unconventional Gulf liveries in motorsport

The news that the McLaren will swap its conventional papaya orange livery for the blue and orange of its fuel partner was met with great excitement on Sunday, and evoked memories of the iconic machines that it has adorned down the years.

From the Ford GT40, Porsche 917, McLaren F1 and Aston Martin DBR9, it has been associated with numerous success stories down the years.

But while most closely connected with those esteemed machines, it has also popped up in plenty of unexpected places.

Originally published in the 12 March 2020 issue of Autosport magazine, here are five of our favourite alternative Gulf-liveried machines. 

5. 2013 Subaru Impreza

Juha Salo, 2013 Rally Finland

Juha Salo, 2013 Rally Finland

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Finnish national rally driver Juha Salo (no relation to ex-Ferrari F1 driver Mika) frequently joined the World Rally Championship fraternity for his home round. He enjoyed sustained backing from Gulf, which led to his Mitsubishi E9, E10, Subaru Impreza and Peugeot 208 T16 all wearing the official livery. We’ve gone for the Impreza in this instance, though, because Salo did finish the 2013 event in 14th, as opposed to crashing out.

4. 2016 Aguri FE Spark

Salvador Duran, Aguri Formula E 2016 Long Beach

Salvador Duran, Aguri Formula E 2016 Long Beach

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Without any hint of irony, Gulf struck a deal with the Aguri Formula E team in 2016. All-electric cars wearing the branding of a petroleum company… However, this venture into FE formed part of Gulf’s slow recovery after a calamitous merger with Chevron at the end of the last century. And the tie-up had some logic as Gulf provided the cars of Antonio Felix da Costa and Salvador Duran with lubricants for the powertrain.

3. 2001 Audi R8

Stefan Johansson, Audi R8 Le Mans 24 Hours 2001

Stefan Johansson, Audi R8 Le Mans 24 Hours 2001

Photo by: Motorsport Images

For 2001, ex-Formula 1 driver Stefan Johansson bagged Gulf sponsorship for his Johansson Motorsports-entered Audi R8. Most notably, he sewed up the European Le Mans Series crown with one win. Johansson contested only half of the 10-round American campaign but still ranked ninth in the LMP900 standings. At Le Mans, however, electrical gremlins forced a retirement after only 35 laps.

2. 1976 Tyrrell 007

Alessandro Pesenti-Rossi, Tyrrell 1976 Austrian GP

Alessandro Pesenti-Rossi, Tyrrell 1976 Austrian GP

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Privateer Alessandro Pesenti-Rossi entered four Formula 1 world championship races during the 1976 season. He made his debut at the Nurburgring in dark blue Gulf colours before switching to the lighter set-up. Driving a Tyrrell 007, first introduced two years earlier, Pesenti-Rossi didn’t score a point, but did qualify three times and finished each of those races. His best result was 11th in the Austrian GP.

1. 1994 Kremer K8

Derek Bell, Kremer Porsche K8 1994 Le Mans 24 Hours

Derek Bell, Kremer Porsche K8 1994 Le Mans 24 Hours

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Topping this list is a car that tipped its hat to Gulf’s motorsport origins. The Kremer K8 employed a darker blue – as seen when the company first sponsored a car for the 1967 Daytona 24 Hours – when it finished sixth in the 1994 Le Mans 24 Hours. The K8 also reunited Derek Bell with the famous brand, he having won the race alongside Jacky Ickx in a Mirage GR8 in 1975 to conclude a three-year stint with Gulf.

Series Formula 1

Event Monaco GP
Event Monaco GP
Author Matt Kew

Matt Kew
Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role
Formula E

Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus
Formula E

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

Extreme E to use slower Senegal circuit to boost overtaking after criticism
Extreme E

Extreme E to use slower Senegal circuit to boost overtaking after criticism

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

