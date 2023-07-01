Subscribe
Previous / Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

The Aston Martin and Red Bull design cues behind McLaren’s F1 upgrade

McLaren has unleashed the first part of a significant update package for its MCL60 at Formula 1’s Austrian Grand Prix as it bids to turn around its fortunes. 

Matt Somerfield
By:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, with aero paint applied

Only Lando Norris has the updates at his disposal for the time being, with Oscar Piastri forced to wait until the British Grand Prix as the team prepares enough parts for both sides of the garage. 

As expected, given that even Mercedes and Ferrari have abandoned their own design concepts and switched to the now common downwash ramp-style solution, McLaren has also made a directional shift. 

This appears to have taken further influence from the front-end of the pack, with design cues from both the Red Bull RB19 and Aston Martin AMR23 clear to see. 

McLaren MCL60 technical detail

McLaren MCL60 technical detail

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

The RB19 influence comes in the form of the open top, underbite-style sidepod inlet, which seemingly permits a shallower opening than would otherwise be needed and also allows for a more generous undercut to be employed.  

This now reaches back further down the sidepod assembly too and reaches right the way back to the ramp section, tapering as it does into the floor. Here, notably, the metal support stay intersects the bodywork and anchors at the engine cover. 

Given the changes made to the inlet, the rear view mirror body and the stays have also been repositioned to help improve flow downstream.  

In addition to this, the halo has a new fairing, which not only incorporates a new blade-style transition out of the cockpit section, but there’s also a winglet mounted on the side of the safety structure too. 

McLaren MCL60 technical detail

McLaren MCL60 technical detail

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Clearly the biggest talking point in regards to the sidepods is the similarity in design to the AMR23 when it comes to the waterslide gulleys. 

McLaren has opted for the much deeper solution, akin to what we have seen Aston Martin use this season. 

The top-down three-quarter view seen above gives a clear indication of the passageway that’s created too, with the airflow directed into the coke bottle region at the rear of the car. 

The airflow’s passage over the rear of the car is also altered by a reprofiling of the engine cover, which has also resulted in the movement and resizing of the cooling gill panel that’s now housed across the shoulder of the cover, rather than creating multiple vertical openings. 

McLaren MCL60 technical detail

McLaren MCL60 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The sidepods are just one part of the jigsaw puzzle though, with the floor also being heavily revised as part of this package 

As is always the case, most of the real technical endeavour will be buried away in the underfloor, away from our prying eyes, but there’s still a smorgasbord of new and interesting design aspects we can observe on the upper surfaces too.  

Read Also:

This starts with the floor fences, which have been redesigned and repositioned in order to enhance the performance of the front corner of the underfloor. 

Meanwhile, the bulge used to conceal the lower SIS within the structure of the floor has been increased in size, owing to the surrounding surfaces being tightened around it, whilst the rear cutout and flap arrangement ahead of the rear tyre has also been discarded. 

McLaren MCL60 technical detail

McLaren MCL60 technical detail

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

shares
comments

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Matt Somerfield More
Matt Somerfield
Austrian GP: F1's latest technical images from the pitlane

Austrian GP: F1's latest technical images from the pitlane

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Austrian GP: F1's latest technical images from the pitlane Austrian GP: F1's latest technical images from the pitlane

Ferrari brings revised front wing to Austrian Grand Prix

Ferrari brings revised front wing to Austrian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Ferrari brings revised front wing to Austrian Grand Prix Ferrari brings revised front wing to Austrian Grand Prix

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP

Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP

Perez "didn't see" Verstappen in near-miss in Austria F1 sprint

Perez "didn't see" Verstappen in near-miss in Austria F1 sprint

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Perez "didn't see" Verstappen in near-miss in Austria F1 sprint Perez "didn't see" Verstappen in near-miss in Austria F1 sprint

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Latest news

Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"

Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards" Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"

Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach

Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach

Team Dynamics boss Steve Neal dies aged 82

Team Dynamics boss Steve Neal dies aged 82

BTCC BTCC

Team Dynamics boss Steve Neal dies aged 82 Team Dynamics boss Steve Neal dies aged 82

F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030

F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030 F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
GP Racing

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe