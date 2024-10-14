All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP

McLaren adds T-Mobile deal to network of partnerships

New connection announced ahead of US Grand Prix this weekend

Mark Mann-Bryans
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar

Autosport Business

Covering industry news and insight into the business of motorsport

McLaren has added another name to its burgeoning book of commercial partners after announcing a deal with T-Mobile.

As well as leading the way in the constructors’ championship, McLaren also boasts more partnerships than any other team on the Formula 1 grid.

T-Mobile has signed on as an official partner but will also be the team’s exclusive 5G partner in the US – starting at the weekend’s United States Grand Prix in Austin.

For McLaren, that means it can leverage T-Mobile’s 5G network during races in America, with Miami and Las Vegas also on the F1 calendar.

T-Mobile’s branding will be included on the cars of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in both Austin and Vegas this year and moving forwards.

Elsewhere, McLaren’s communication headsets will also be branded with the T-Mobile insignia as part of the agreement.

“We are delighted to welcome T-Mobile to the McLaren Racing family,” said McLaren’s co-chief commercial officer Matt Dennington.

 

“As our US fan base continues to grow, it is great to be able to work with more partners that will help us increase our presence and ability to activate with our fans in these regions.”

McLaren had 52 partners when the 2024 season began, 30 of which are based in the United States.

The sheer number of deals struck with American companies has grown across the sport since Liberty Media completed its takeover of F1 in 2016.

At the start of the current season, across all teams on the grid, 46.8% of all partners are American, more than doubling the amount prior to Liberty’s involvement.

McLaren has struck plenty of deals of differing lengths to maximise their value, which is only increasing alongside the squad’s performances on the track.

The team leads the way in the race for the constructors’ title and Lando Norris is still in the hunt for the drivers’ championship.

Norris sits 52 points behind leader and defending champion Max Verstappen heading to Austin, having won the previous grand prix in Singapore in commanding fashion.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Battling ‘big boys’ brings synergy to new Haas sponsorship deal

Top Comments

More from
Mark Mann-Bryans
Battling ‘big boys’ brings synergy to new Haas sponsorship deal

Battling ‘big boys’ brings synergy to new Haas sponsorship deal

Formula 1
Battling ‘big boys’ brings synergy to new Haas sponsorship deal
The die is cast as Hot Wheels partners with Formula 1

The die is cast as Hot Wheels partners with Formula 1

Formula 1
The die is cast as Hot Wheels partners with Formula 1
Singapore Grand Prix rights owner charged in former transport minister gifts case

Singapore Grand Prix rights owner charged in former transport minister gifts case

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Singapore Grand Prix rights owner charged in former transport minister gifts case
McLaren
More from
McLaren
The factors that make the US GP weekend crucial to F1's fight at the front

The factors that make the US GP weekend crucial to F1's fight at the front

Formula 1
United States GP
The factors that make the US GP weekend crucial to F1's fight at the front
How McLaren went from back to front in 18 months

How McLaren went from back to front in 18 months

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How McLaren went from back to front in 18 months
Jon Noble: The one thing McLaren must leave behind for the title run-in

Jon Noble: The one thing McLaren must leave behind for the title run-in

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jon Noble: The one thing McLaren must leave behind for the title run-in

Latest news

Lundgaard feels “more natural pace” with Arrow McLaren in debut test

Lundgaard feels “more natural pace” with Arrow McLaren in debut test

INDY IndyCar
Lundgaard feels “more natural pace” with Arrow McLaren in debut test
How a standard bearer of BTCC’s golden era replicated Vauxhall glory with Nissan

How a standard bearer of BTCC’s golden era replicated Vauxhall glory with Nissan

Plus
Plus
BTCC BTCC
How a standard bearer of BTCC’s golden era replicated Vauxhall glory with Nissan
Meyer Shank signs BMW, Cadillac talents for IMSA return with Acura

Meyer Shank signs BMW, Cadillac talents for IMSA return with Acura

IMSA IMSA
Meyer Shank signs BMW, Cadillac talents for IMSA return with Acura
ERT undergoes rebrand to Kiro Race, will use Porsche power

ERT undergoes rebrand to Kiro Race, will use Porsche power

FE Formula E
ERT undergoes rebrand to Kiro Race, will use Porsche power

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Red Bull owes its F1 future - and past - to Ford

How Red Bull owes its F1 future - and past - to Ford

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Red Bull owes its F1 future - and past - to Ford
How F1’s most famous engine unlocked the potential of Brabham's forgotten gem

How F1’s most famous engine unlocked the potential of Brabham's forgotten gem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1’s most famous engine unlocked the potential of Brabham's forgotten gem
The detail focus that will make Audi’s Red Bull hire a hit team boss

The detail focus that will make Audi’s Red Bull hire a hit team boss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The detail focus that will make Audi’s Red Bull hire a hit team boss
The Russell traits that will ease his adaption to becoming Mercedes team leader

The Russell traits that will ease his adaption to becoming Mercedes team leader

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The Russell traits that will ease his adaption to becoming Mercedes team leader
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe