Previous / What are flexi-wings and why do F1 teams want them? Next / Red Bull adds serrations to F1 diffuser for Monaco GP
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Szafnauer: Aston Martin must be realistic now P3 ‘a step too far’

By:

Otmar Szafnauer says Aston Martin must be “realistic” about what it can achieve in Formula 1 this year now that third in the championship seems out of reach.

Szafnauer: Aston Martin must be realistic now P3 ‘a step too far’

After finishing fourth in last year’s constructors’ championship under its previous Racing Point guise, Aston Martin set its sights on leading the midfield teams this year with third in the standings.

But the downforce cuts on the 2021 cars appeared to hit Aston Martin the hardest, causing the team’s form to slump compared to midfield rivals McLaren, Ferrari, Alpine and AlphaTauri.

The team has scored just five points in the opening four races of the year - all courtesy of Lance Stroll - leaving it seventh in the standings and ahead only of the point-less trio of Alfa Romeo, Williams and Haas.

Szafnauer said ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix that third now looked to be out of reach for Aston Martin, but hoped it could recover to a top-five finish.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Unfortunately I think P3 is probably a step too far,” Szafnauer said.

“We will fight hard in the midfield to see how high we can go. But yeah, we’d like to be in the top half by the end of the year.”

The Aston Martin name returned to the grid for the first time in 61 years after Racing Point team owner Lawrence Stroll invested in the British car brand, laying the foundations for his ambition to turn the squad into a championship winner.

Szafnauer did not feel there was any additional pressure coming from Stroll or the other shareholders because of the team’s 2021 struggles, saying the whole team was realistic of its current position.

“None of us are happy with the situation we're in,” Szafnauer said.

Read Also:

“We’ve got to be realistic as to what we can do with a frozen car, a frozen rake and regulations that are significantly changing for 2022.

“So, we just have to be realistic to understand the situation we're in, and do the best we can with the car and the tools that we have.

“For sure there's always pressure when you're not achieving where you thought you were going to achieve. But like I said, we all have to be realistic and do what we can, without compromising the 2022 programme.”

Asked by Autosport if the difficult start to the year had allowed Aston Martin to switch more of its resources to 2022 earlier than expected, Szafnauer said it had not changed its original plans.

“Not really, we had a plan that we haven’t deviated from,” Szafnauer said.

“But that was a plan set last year as to how far into this season we’re going to develop this year’s car. We’re still on course.”

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Teams Aston Martin Racing
Author Luke Smith

Luke Smith
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel Monaco GP
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now Monaco GP
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Stroll relieved to finish F1 Monaco GP after kerb jumps "rattled my brain" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Stroll relieved to finish F1 Monaco GP after kerb jumps "rattled my brain"

Aston Martin: Flexi-wing clampdown could cost some F1 teams 0.5s Monaco GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin: Flexi-wing clampdown could cost some F1 teams 0.5s

Does Aston have a case in F1 2021’s big technical row? Plus
Formula 1

Does Aston have a case in F1 2021’s big technical row?

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

