Subscribe
Previous / Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car Next / F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen takes pole in wet qualifying, Hulkenberg loses second
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute helmet

Charles Leclerc has been given permission to use his Gilles Villeneuve tribute helmet in the Formula 1 Canadian GP after the late Ferrari legend’s family was "surprised" by its appearance.

Adam Cooper
By:
Leclerc

Leclerc revealed his special helmet design on social media on Friday, but he hadn’t told the Villeneuve family what he was planning to do.

While the gesture was obviously intended to honour one of his predecessors at Ferrari the helmet design is trademarked, and thus there were potential issues around the Italian team’s current sponsors being associated with it.

Leclerc was alerted to the family’s position by Gilles’s son Jacques, who is present in the Montreal paddock as a TV pundit.

Villeneuve Sr’s image rights are controlled on behalf of the family by Jacques’s sister Melanie, and Leclerc called her on Friday evening to apologise for not alerting the family in advance.

Melanie and her mother Joann were invited to be guests of Ferrari in Montreal on Saturday and they have agreed to let Leclerc use the helmet, which he has only done so far in the short-lived FP1 session.

“Charles was very sweet about it,” Melanie told Autosport. “We have no objections. It’s a nice tribute.”

Jacques stressed that the family was disappointed not to have been consulted in advance.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"It was just a big surprise to see the helmet yesterday because nobody had called the family,” he told Autosport. “It's mainly my mother and my sister involved in that. So that was just a big shock.

“And when Lewis [Hamilton] wore Ayrton Senna's helmet the family was involved, obviously, because it's not just something you do like this.

"But then I chat with Charles and he said, 'Oh, sorry, I didn't think about it.' And then I think he talked with my sister and everything seems to be clean there.

“So it was just the way of doing things, you just check with the people involved first. That's all. So it's not a huge issue. But it was done without any of us knowing, which was a big surprise.”

Jacques pointed out that there are commercial issues around the use of helmet designs.

"People don't realise you have to think about the trademark,” he said. “If you take a brand and you just link to anything you'll have their lawyers on your back.

“This is a bit different, obviously. But now you have a picture with my dad's helmet with sponsors that are linked to that helmet now, which shouldn't be there. So that's a little bit of the grey area.

“That's why you should always check first and discuss it and do it the right way. And I think it's all been made clear.”

 

shares
comments

Red Bull: Aero efficiency the biggest strength of 2023 F1 car

F1 Canadian GP: Verstappen takes pole in wet qualifying, Hulkenberg loses second
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Gasly: Sainz F1 impeding was “extremely dangerous” and “unnecessary”

Gasly: Sainz F1 impeding was “extremely dangerous” and “unnecessary”

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Gasly: Sainz F1 impeding was “extremely dangerous” and “unnecessary” Gasly: Sainz F1 impeding was “extremely dangerous” and “unnecessary”

FIA revises Montreal ‘s Turn 1 barrier after F1 driver complaints

FIA revises Montreal ‘s Turn 1 barrier after F1 driver complaints

Formula 1
Canadian GP

FIA revises Montreal ‘s Turn 1 barrier after F1 driver complaints FIA revises Montreal ‘s Turn 1 barrier after F1 driver complaints

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Jacques Villeneuve More
Jacques Villeneuve
Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans

Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans

Villeneuve "not worried" about getting on pace in Vanwall at Sebring

Villeneuve "not worried" about getting on pace in Vanwall at Sebring

WEC
Sebring

Villeneuve "not worried" about getting on pace in Vanwall at Sebring Villeneuve "not worried" about getting on pace in Vanwall at Sebring

The F1 rebel who defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last title

The F1 rebel who defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last title

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The F1 rebel who defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last title The F1 rebel who defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last title

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding

Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding

Leclerc slates continued Ferrari F1 "mistakes"

Leclerc slates continued Ferrari F1 "mistakes"

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Leclerc slates continued Ferrari F1 "mistakes" Leclerc slates continued Ferrari F1 "mistakes"

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Latest news

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

BTCC BTCC
Oulton Park

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MOT2 Moto2
Sachsenring

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The science behind battery development and use in F1

The science behind battery development and use in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe