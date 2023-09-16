Surprised Ferrari mindful about "weird" Singapore F1 track form
A surprised Carlos Sainz says Ferrari remains mindful about how Singapore can throw up "weird" surprises in qualifying, despite topping the Formula 1 practice times on Friday.
Ferrari had come in to the Singapore weekend braced for a tough time, with its SF-23 having appeared to struggle against the opposition at high-downforce tracks.
However, Sainz and team-mate Charles Leclerc were the surprises of the opening day of action as they headed both practice sessions around the Marina Bay circuit.
But while encouraged about the potential shown, and others suggesting the squad is now favourite for the race win, Sainz and Leclerc are still cautious because they know how much the form book can change over the weekend.
In particular, Sainz says that the way that falling track temperatures and a more rubbered-in track surface can make such a difference to the pace of cars through qualifying shows that Ferrari can take nothing for granted despite its early strength.
Read more: What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix
Asked after practice if he was surprised by Ferrari’s pace, Sainz said: “Yeah, a little. But at the same time, I think you always need to arrive to Singapore very open-minded.
“We've seen in the past very weird performance during Saturday's track [action], because it's a very particular track.
“But so far, it looks like it's suiting our car well, and it's going well with the way that we hit the ground running in FP1 and we could just fine tune the set-up a bit for FP2 and be a bit quicker.
“It looks good, but I do believe the track is going to change a lot. It's going to ramp up the grip a lot. And it's all about who finds the perfect set-up.”
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images
Sainz thinks that Friday’s formbook was also slightly skewed by the fact that a number of Ferrari’s rivals were running upgrades, so probably devoted more effort to evaluating those than chasing performance.
“It definitely looks like there's people out here that have a lot of upgrades,” he said. “So, we might see that [for Saturday] they fine tune them, they understand them better and they find a lot of performance.
“For us, we haven't really brought anything, it's just a small tweak to what we had. We are focusing on understanding our car around here. We tested a couple of things of set-up that I wanted to try around this kind of track, and it looks like it worked and it's going in the right direction. So, let's see if we can put another good lap and be on the front row.”
Leclerc echoed that a change of set-up approach for Singapore had appeared to unlock the potential that he had felt was missing at the Italian GP, where he was edged out by Sainz throughout the weekend.
“It changed quite a bit from Monza where I struggled,” he said. “I had a very difficult car on Friday, but we learned from it and we went the other way for here.
“The balance felt great straight away. So, I’m very happy with the change of approach, and it's good to build a weekend starting on a Friday like this.
“But again, we still need to do a step forward. So that's where we are focusing everything at the moment. And let's see what we can do.”
Related video
What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix
Hamilton critical of F1 teams for blocking last-minute DRS change in Singapore
Latest news
IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout
IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout IMSA Indianapolis: Campbell scores pole in Porsche lockout
IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren
IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren
Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show
Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show
Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career
Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career Hamilton: 2023 Mercedes is "hardest" car to get right in F1 career
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.