Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Zhou crash triggers stricter F1 roll hoop tests for 2023 Next / How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel
Formula 1 News

Stroll attracts new Saudi Arabian investment to Aston Martin

Aston Martin is set to be boosted by new investment from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in what executive chairman Lawrence Stroll calls a “game changing event.”

Adam Cooper
By:
Stroll attracts new Saudi Arabian investment to Aston Martin

Aston Martin Lagonda Holdings been hit over the past year by financial pressures, debt and a tumbling share price.

In May CEO Tobias Moers, who had been headhunted by Stroll from Mercedes, was replaced by former Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa.

The company has now announced plans for new “equity financing and strategic investment” from Saudi’s Public Investment Fund.

PIF is the owner of Aston Martin Formula 1 team sponsor Aramco, and its diverse range of international interests includes shareholdings in a range of household names such as Boeing, Disney, CitiCorp, Facebook, BP, Marriott, Uber, Tesla, Nintendo and Total.

In July 2021, PIF became a major investor in the McLaren Group as part of a refinancing of the Woking-based organisation. It also owns Newcastle United football club, and the controversial LIV Golf organisation.

With additional funding from existing investors, including Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin is set to raise a total of £653m, leaving PIF as the second largest shareholder with a 17% stake in the business.

Stroll’s Yew Tree consortium will own 18.3%, and Mercedes-Benz will retain 9.7%, both having reduced their holdings.

In making the announcement Aston Martin confirmed it has rejected an investment proposal from a consortium that included China’s Geely Group, which owns brands such as Volvo, Proton and Lotus in its portfolio.

Lawrence Stroll, Team principal Aston Martin Racing

Lawrence Stroll, Team principal Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Erik Junius

Stroll made it clear that the Saudi investment was a major coup for the company.

“Overall, this is a game changing event for Aston Martin, supporting the delivery of our strategic plans and accelerating our long-term growth potential,” he said.

“It transforms our balance sheet, liquidity and cashflow profile and provides greater clarity on our pathway to become sustainably free cash flow positive and create significant shareholder value.

“With the new leadership team in place, led by Amedeo Felisa, we have the right team and the right strategy to fully realise the long-term potential of Aston Martin.”

Read Also:

He also stressed the ongoing role of the F1 team in promoting the marque: “Aston Martin's return to the pinnacle of motorsport with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 team, has also ushered in a new era for our iconic British brand.

“Our focus on building brand equity and unleashing the potential of Aston Martin is already delivering growing demand from a new generation of customers, with more than 60% new to the brand in 2021.”

shares
comments

Related video

Zhou crash triggers stricter F1 roll hoop tests for 2023
Previous article

Zhou crash triggers stricter F1 roll hoop tests for 2023
Next article

How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel

How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Alpine uncovers causes of recent F1 reliability woes
Formula 1

Alpine uncovers causes of recent F1 reliability woes

Zhou crash triggers stricter F1 roll hoop tests for 2023
Formula 1

Zhou crash triggers stricter F1 roll hoop tests for 2023

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Latest news

Alpine uncovers causes of recent F1 reliability woes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine uncovers causes of recent F1 reliability woes

The Alpine Formula 1 team has traced the causes of the reliability woes that have impacted its drivers over the last two race weekends.

Austrian GP marshals defend handling of Sainz F1 fire
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP marshals defend handling of Sainz F1 fire

Red Bull Ring marshals have defended their handling of Carlos Sainz’s fire at Formula 1’s Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, after criticism over their response to his flaming Ferrari.

Friday Favourite: The Williams that gave Coulthard a qualifying edge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Friday Favourite: The Williams that gave Coulthard a qualifying edge

The Williams FW17 was the fastest Formula 1 car of 1995 based on supertimes, but missed out on both the drivers' and constructors' titles to Michael Schumacher and Benetton. However, David Coulthard remembers it fondly as the machine which he took to a first F1 win, and cites it as his top car in Autosport's weekly Friday Favourite series

Red Bull's Horner expects "quick" Mercedes at F1's French Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's Horner expects "quick" Mercedes at F1's French Grand Prix

Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner believes Mercedes will be in the hunt at the upcoming French Grand Prix following several stronger showings in recent races.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel Plus

How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel

No longer defined by being benched by Red Bull, Alex Albon is establishing himself as a worthy successor to George Russell in the lead seat at Williams – and, as STUART CODLING explains, he’s also following the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in using his profile to improve the lives of others

Formula 1
20 h
The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive Plus

The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive

OPINION: The FIA implemented changes to its Formula 1 race management in the wake of the controversial Abu Dhabi final last November that appeared to be the culture shift needed to restore faith in the governance of the series. However, so far in 2022, ongoing inconsistencies and a perceived lack of transparency continue to create widespread frustration

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Plus

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next Plus

The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next

At the midpoint of the 2022 season, several trends have emerged with the latest breed of Formula 1 cars. Here's what each team should be focused on in the remaining races of the campaign

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Plus

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat Plus

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Plus

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.