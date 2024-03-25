Stella: Leclerc finished ahead of Norris on merit in F1 Australian GP
McLaren Formula 1 boss Andrea Stella has implied Lando Norris is wrong to mainly blame the team’s slower strategy for failing to beat Charles Leclerc in the Australian Grand Prix.
Watch: F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under
Third-placed Norris believes that he could have deprived Leclerc of second in Melbourne if McLaren had have gone for an undercut strategy, as Ferrari and team-mate Oscar Piastri did.
But when this was put to Stella, he implied Ferrari won out on merit because the SF-24 is a faster car than the MCL60.
The Italian added that a team orders call to swap Norris and Piastri was about minimising the risk of the pair crashing rather than fully believing Leclerc could be caught.
Considering Norris’s claim, Stella said: “It's possible. That was very, very early in the race, a race with a high degree of uncertainty as to the behaviour of the hard tyres.
“And in fact, we saw that there were certainly some big cars that didn't look quick at all because they were not working well with the tyres - one is the Red Bull of [Sergio] Perez [who finished fifth].
“So, I think we actually went for this aggressive strategy, trying to pass Leclerc with Oscar. But Leclerc decided that it was a good idea as well. And they went at the same time - potentially, because of listening to our radio.
“This also meant that Leclerc and Oscar would have gone below two cars fighting each other.
“So, with Lando in a strong position, we thought that was an unnecessary risk.”
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 3rd position, talk after the race
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Stella did soften the blow, adding that although the Ferrari was quicker, it was only marginally ahead of the McLaren, which is bringing an upgrade package for either the Imola or the Miami GP.
“Leclerc finished ahead of Lando because they have a faster car at the moment,” said Stella.
“The positive news is that this faster car is not faster by much at all.
“We were very close, which I think is encouraging for Japan in which some of the characteristics that make Australia being good for us take another step further in having a higher ratio of medium-high-speed [corners] compared to low-speed.”
On the decision to swap Piastri behind Norris at the former’s home race, Stella explained: “I would say that swap wasn't even strategic. That was executional.
“The swap would have happened naturally because Lando had much fresher tyres…
“We called the swap to avoid that this comes to unnecessary racing …
“But despite having fresher tyres, actually, we didn't catch Leclerc enough. This is why I'm saying Ferrari were quick today.”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Leclerc frustrated after “very aggressive” Ferrari F1 wing change fails to pay off
F1 Australian GP: Leclerc keeps Ferrari in front in final practice
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
Ferrari’s simple F1 design tweak that helped topple Red Bull
Vasseur: Nobody expected “fantastic” F1 Australia win from recovering Sainz
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
Latest news
IndyCar drivers offer ideas and format tweaks for Thermal exhibition race
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australia GP attrition
Lundqvist: IndyCar right to experiment with Thermal $1m Challenge race
Autosport Plus
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments