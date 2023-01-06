Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Will Cadillac tie-up ease F1's resistance to Andretti's plans? Next / The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Formula 1 News

Steiner: Magnussen is "mentally a lot stronger" than before in F1

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner believes Kevin Magnussen is “mentally a lot stronger” than during his previous stint in Formula 1 after making his comeback last year.

Luke Smith
By:
Steiner: Magnussen is "mentally a lot stronger" than before in F1

After terminating Nikita Mazepin’s contract in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, Haas turned to Magnussen as a last-minute replacement for the 2022 season.

Magnussen raced for Haas between 2017 and 2020 before losing his seat, but quickly made a splash upon his return by finishing fifth in Bahrain, despite only signing in time for the second pre-season test.

The Dane ended the year with six points finishes to his name, as well as scoring a shock maiden pole position for Haas at Interlagos in November that sent the team into wild celebrations.

Magnussen has spoken about enjoying racing in F1 more than ever since returning, and Steiner felt he was now “more mature” and “in a better place” through his second stint with Haas.

“It’s age, being a dad, being called back instead of begging to get a seat is a different story as well,” Steiner told Autosport.

“It plays with your mind as well. It gives a lot of confidence. This is a lot about how you are mentally strong.

“I think at the moment, he’s just mentally a lot stronger than he was years ago.”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Erik Junius

Magnussen signed a multi-year deal upon his return to Haas last season, ensuring his future was secure beyond a single season - a factor he recognised also helped in giving stability.

Magnussen will form part of a revised line-up for Haas in 2023 after the team opted to drop Mick Schumacher after two years and sign veteran racer Nico Hulkenberg, who has not raced full-time since 2019.

Read Also:

Hulkenberg gained acclaim for his last-minute stand-in performances as a reserve driver with Racing Point and Aston Martin over the past three seasons, causing ‘Hulkenback’ to become part of F1 social media’s lexicon.

Asked if he thought the mental strength of both Magnussen and Hulkenberg forged through their comebacks would help Haas, Steiner replied: “I think so.

"That is our hope. That’s why we did the decision.”

shares
comments

Related video

Will Cadillac tie-up ease F1's resistance to Andretti's plans?
Previous article

Will Cadillac tie-up ease F1's resistance to Andretti's plans?
Next article

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
McLaren sets launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car
Formula 1

McLaren sets launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car

Marko: Red Bull should fear Mercedes more than Ferrari in F1 2023
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull should fear Mercedes more than Ferrari in F1 2023

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Latest news

Russell: Nothing telling Mercedes it cannot fight for F1 title in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Nothing telling Mercedes it cannot fight for F1 title in 2023

George Russell sees nothing that points to Mercedes not being able to make the step it needs to fight for the Formula 1 world championship in 2023.

McLaren sets launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren sets launch date for 2023 Formula 1 car

McLaren has become the latest team to confirm the launch date for its 2023 Formula 1 car, announcing its plans on Friday.

The 2022 club racing champions
National National

The 2022 club racing champions

From modern GTs to historic single-seaters and everything else in between, there were plenty of standout performers last season across the UK's numerous championships. Here’s a rundown of the overall title winners

Friday favourite: The mountain-side Japanese venue where atmosphere is king
Super GT Super GT

Friday favourite: The mountain-side Japanese venue where atmosphere is king

Suzuka is regarded as the home of Japanese motorsport, and has held the nation's Grand Prix for all but two editions in the late 2000s. But to four-time champion of its Super GT series Ronnie Quintarelli, Fuji is the circuit closest to his heart as the Italian explains in Autosport's ongoing weekly series

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Plus

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
15 h
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Plus

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2023
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Plus

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Formula 1
Jan 4, 2023
Which great modern F1 moments will go down as legends? Plus

Which great modern F1 moments will go down as legends?

OPINION: As a poll by Autosport International reveals a series of surprise choices for visitors’ favourite motorsport memories from years gone by, it’s worth wondering which of the top moments from recent Formula 1 seasons might one day go down as truly great

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2023
The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider Plus

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider

Grid penalties for changing Formula 1 engines and power unit elements has become part of a team's strategic toolbox, which the rules never intended. PAT SYMONDS considers whether F1 should be looking at an alternative

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential Plus

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential

Was Sebastian Vettel born a winner or did Red Bull make him one? And at what point did the cheeky young rascal who loved quoting Monty Python become a ruthless force willing to win at all costs – even if that meant disobeying team orders? MATT YOUSON has spoken to the people who have been with him since the start…

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2022
How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break Plus

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Nyck de Vries had almost given up on his dream of racing in Formula 1 when he got the call-up to stand in for Alex Albon at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, as he explains to OLEG KARPOV. But how pivotal was that in getting him a full-time ride with AlphaTauri next season?

Formula 1
Dec 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.