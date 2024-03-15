Steiner: 'I stayed at Haas F1 team too long'
Former team boss Guenther Steiner has conceded he "stayed at Haas too long" as he reflected on his departure from the Formula 1 team in January.
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team
Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Günther Steiner
Photo by: Andreas Beil
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP
Haas: Bearman deserves F1 chance, but 2025 seat not a given
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
Latest news
Sao Paulo E-Prix: Bird seals McLaren's first Formula E win with last-lap pass
Honda MotoGP development not being focused on Marquez helping everyone - Zarco
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important
How Raikkonen's former race engineer became F1 TV's latest pundit
Autosport Plus
Why Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes his mission to create a strong FIA is so important
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call
Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments