Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bottas and Zhou doubt F1 porpoising will be safety issue
Formula 1 News

Schumacher’s 1998 Japanese GP Ferrari for sale

The Ferrari with which Michael Schumacher lost the 1998 F1 World Championship in the Suzuka showdown to McLaren’s Mika Hakkinen is up for private sale with an asking price of USD 4.9 million.

Schumacher’s 1998 Japanese GP Ferrari for sale
Charles Bradley
By:

The chassis, which also set pole position and finished second in the Luxembourg Grand Prix at the Nurburgring in Schumacher's hands, went into the Suzuka finale four points behind Hakkinen.

The car is available for sale via duPont Registry.

Although Schumacher qualified on pole, his race went wrong before the start when he stalled on the formation lap, meaning he started at the tail of the grid.

He stormed his way through the pack and was running third when he ran over debris from a previous collision between two other cars, and his tyre deflated three laps later. That allowed Hakkinen to cruise to his first F1 World Championship title.

“First of all I want to congratulate Mika Hakkinen and his team,” said Schumacher. “They performed better throughout the season and so they deserve the title. I think we did not lose this championship in Suzuka, but in the early stages of the season, when we were too far behind. 

“I do not feel too disappointed, because I think the team can be proud of what we achieved this season. I feel sad for the boys, as all their hard work did not pay off in the end. The engine stalled because the clutch did not free itself and I do not know why. All the work this weekend was then wasted as I had to start from the back. 

“The first couple of laps were good fun. All the other drivers were very fair and did not try and make life difficult for me. I did not expect a rear tyre to explode as I had problems with a flat-spotted front, which caused a lot of vibration.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Bottas and Zhou doubt F1 porpoising will be safety issue
Previous article

Bottas and Zhou doubt F1 porpoising will be safety issue
Load comments
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
“Complicated” Porsche LMDh project facing “uphill battle” – Cindric
WEC

“Complicated” Porsche LMDh project facing “uphill battle” – Cindric

IndyCar St Petersburg race results: McLaughlin wins season opener St. Pete
IndyCar

IndyCar St Petersburg race results: McLaughlin wins season opener

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus
NASCAR

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Latest news

Schumacher’s 1998 Japanese GP Ferrari for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher’s 1998 Japanese GP Ferrari for sale

Bottas and Zhou doubt F1 porpoising will be safety issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas and Zhou doubt F1 porpoising will be safety issue

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Ferrari F1 drivers ranked
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Top 10 Ferrari F1 drivers ranked

Will Verstappen be a Red Bull Formula 1 'lifer'?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Will Verstappen be a Red Bull Formula 1 'lifer'?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Plus

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Ferrari’s eye-catching start at the Barcelona pre-season test wasn’t entirely unexpected but still created cause for concern among its Formula 1 rivals. While certain rules played in its favour, the Scuderia will be wary of how any early advantage can be deceiving

Formula 1
10 h
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Plus

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Plus

The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Autosport takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
What the revolutionary new breed of Formula 1 cars feel like to drive Plus

What the revolutionary new breed of Formula 1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety Plus

How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety

The new generation of Formula 1 cars have caused a stir in their first on-track action of 2022 in Barcelona testing this week. With a design change driven by a desire to boost overtaking, an old phenomenon has reared its head and raised concerns over safety

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
The early clues Barcelona testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Plus

The early clues Barcelona testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Plus

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Plus

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.