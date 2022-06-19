Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Mercedes: Too early to abandon work on troubled W13 F1 car Next / Verstappen: Mercedes drivers shouldn’t speak for others in porpoising debate
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Schumacher: Sixth place in Canadian GP qualifying proves F1 credentials

Mick Schumacher believes that his sixth place in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix has proved that he deserves his place on the Formula 1 grid.

Adam Cooper
By:
Schumacher: Sixth place in Canadian GP qualifying proves F1 credentials

The Haas driver was quick throughout the rain-affected session, and felt afterwards that he could have done even better than sixth.

His Montreal performance came after Schumacher drew critique following his Monaco crash, which was followed by a clean but uncompetitive weekend in Baku.

After claiming an impressive result on Saturday, the German will hence start immediately behind Haas team-mate Kevin Magnussen.

"Obviously, it's nice to have a good result,” said Schumacher. “But it's also something to build on. And, you know, just prove to everybody yes, I am here for a reason.

“I was hoping for more, I think there was more in the car and myself, I just didn't maximise the last set because of traffic and other moments. But in general, very, very happy about qualifying.

“But I think everybody's also cautiously happy about it, just because we still have tomorrow to go for. But overall, I think we've done a good job today, which is good for the team, but also good for us.

Asked by Autosport if he felt he had silenced the critics he said: "Honestly I don't really listen to that. I'm here for a reason, and that's because I love the sport, and love racing.

“And I've proven enough I think in my junior days to have a reason to be here."

Towards the end of Q2 Schumacher was offered the chance to pit and have one lap on fresh tyres, or run three on the tyres he had. He made a decisive choice to stay out and keep lapping.

“I was on a good lap when we talked about it,” he said. “So it was it was definitely the right choice.

“There was a lot of standing water around. So that definitely didn't help the easiness of driving. But I do have to say, I enjoyed it a lot. And I was feeling very comfortable, which I think was displayed in my driving.”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Asked if he could target his first points on Sunday he said: “Of course. And I think that we have a few cars which are quicker than us in the back. So we'll just do our best for tomorrow.

“I mean, anything can happen. This is Montreal, and there's obviously a lot of laps so a lot of opportunities to fend off, but also to attack, so we don't give up today.

“We just want to have the best result for us as a group and as a whole. So that's definitely in our minds now. And we'll just have an in-depth meeting about what we need to do to stay in the position or be at least around where we are now.”

Magnussen was quick to thank his team for making the right calls and putting him on track at the optimum time.

He was also keen to praise Schumacher after the latter's recent run of misfortune:

“I wish there were points for [Saturday]!,” the Dane reflected after the session.

"It's a really good job from the whole team today. In these conditions it's so much about sending you out at the right time, and figuring out how to use your laps, and the team really did well today. So P5 and P6, I'm really happy about that.

“There's some fast people at the back and also right behind me, so I'm certainly not thinking that P5 is going to be our target tomorrow. We'll take it if we can, of course, but I think our car is sort of around the middle of the field pace-wise in the race.

“We start a little bit on the forefoot because we are P5, and so let's see. I would be very happy if we can stay inside the top 10.”

"Very pleased for [Mick]. He did a really good job in qualifying, I could see that he was quick. But I’m really happy for the whole team especially."

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes: Too early to abandon work on troubled W13 F1 car
Previous article

Mercedes: Too early to abandon work on troubled W13 F1 car
Next article

Verstappen: Mercedes drivers shouldn’t speak for others in porpoising debate

Verstappen: Mercedes drivers shouldn’t speak for others in porpoising debate
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying British GP
Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash” British GP
Formula 1

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Haas F1 plans FIA talks over Magnussen front wing flag call
Formula 1

Haas F1 plans FIA talks over Magnussen front wing flag call

Schumacher not losing faith in points breakthrough after Canada F1 misery Canadian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher not losing faith in points breakthrough after Canada F1 misery

What next for the Haas F1 revival story? Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

What next for the Haas F1 revival story?

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.