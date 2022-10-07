Tickets Subscribe
Previous / FIA's red flag stance preventing F1 midfield shocks, says Ocon Next / What we learned from Friday practice at F1's 2022 Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Schumacher blames spray for F1 Japanese GP practice shunt

Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher has blamed his costly Japanese Grand Prix FP1 crash on a car ahead of him throwing up spray in the wet conditions.

Adam Cooper
By:
Schumacher blames spray for F1 Japanese GP practice shunt

Like others, Schumacher did a practice start from the grid after the chequered flag at the end of first practice, but lost control of his Haas going through Turn 7 as he made his way back to the pits.

Schumacher wiped both corners off the front of the car and had to sit out FP2 while his team made a precautionary chassis change for the remainder of the weekend so it can properly investigate the crash damage.

The German - who hasn't raced at Suzuka before - complained on the radio after the crash that he suffered "huge aquaplaning", with Schumacher later explaining that he was caught out by the spray of a car ahead of him.

"For sure it wasn't great that we lost a lot of temperature from the practice start side,” he said when asked by Autosport if his tyres cooling off had been played a part.

"But it was I think more from the fact that we had a car ahead which threw up a lot of spray, hence we didn't really see much of where to put the car.

"And on top of that we were in a mode which we tried to learn as much as we can from to be able to have all the right settings for the race.

"You're trying to figure out the track itself, obviously my first time here, trying to see where the puddles are, because that's something that is very different on every place you go to.

"And unfortunately here the water seems to accumulate quite a bit at certain areas. It's just a matter of understanding that.

"I mean, had it happened two metres later I probably would just had a 360 spin and kept going. But things happen for a reason. And I don't know what the reason behind it is now, but maybe in 10 years’ time I will!"

Mechanics and marshals unload the damaged car of Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, from a flat bed truck after FP1

Mechanics and marshals unload the damaged car of Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, from a flat bed truck after FP1

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Schumacher finished FP1 in an encouraging seventh and was adamant that but for traffic in the final sector he would have posted the fourth best time of the morning.

He also dismissed suggestions that missing out on FP2 will now add pressure on him as his place within Haas for 2023 remains uncertain.

"Pressure is something that I've been dealing with for quite some time. And I would say even all my life. So I don't mind that," he added.

"On the other hand, I always want to do my best. And it doesn't matter what happened before. We take one thing at a time, and that's now FP3 tomorrow, and qualifying.

"We would have been P4 if not for the traffic that we had on the last sector. It looked very promising. And I think the rain really suits our car at the moment. So very much looking forward to it."

With Saturday's running in Japan set be in dry conditions, Schumacher admits he doesn't know if Haas' wet pace will translate when the water subsides.

Read Also:

"Potentially a bit more difficult," Schumacher said of Haas' dry form. "I would say that the other teams have maybe a bit of an advantage in the dry compared to us at the moment.

"But nonetheless, we'll try our best to see what the set-up is like, and what we need to do to have a good qualifying.

"I'm looking forward to the track tomorrow. It's an amazing place to be in. And yeah, hopefully with the car that we have, we'll be able to go into Q3. I think that's going to be the target, and then for the race itself, hopefully some points."

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Mick Schumacher
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver Plus

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as OLEG KARPOV found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Plus

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Plus

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP Plus

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams Plus

The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams

What happens, asks MATT KEW, if the old adage of win on a Sunday, sell on a Monday is no longer true for F1 manufacturers?

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
