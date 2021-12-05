Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Live: F1 Saudi Arabian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Saudi Arabian GP red-flagged after Schumacher crash

By:

Formula 1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was red-flagged after 13 laps on Sunday to allow barrier repairs following a crash by Mick Schumacher.

Saudi Arabian GP red-flagged after Schumacher crash

With pole position man Lewis Hamilton having led away from the start, the race had passed without much incident before Schumacher's smash.

The Haas driver lost control of his car on the entry to Turn 22, and spun into the barriers on the outside of the circuit.

The crash triggered an immediate safety car, with Hamilton and his teammate Valtteri Bottas pitting from the front.

But third placed Max Verstappen, who has a chance of winning the world championship at the Jeddah track, elected to stay out after being delayed on his way into the pits by Bottas ahead of him.

Red Bull's decision to keep Verstappen out appeared to have badly compromised his chances for the win, but the decision paid off handsomely moments later when F1 race director Michael Masi brought out a red flag shortly afterwards.

F1's red flag rules allow drivers a free tyre change for the restart, which means Verstappen will start from pole position with a fresh set of tyres.

Hamilton expressed his frustration over the team radio about Masi's decision to bring the red flag out, after feeling that the barriers could have been repaired without needing the race to be stopped.

The barrier repairs took little more than 10 minutes with the race set to restart 18 minutes after the red flag was brought out.

shares
comments
Live: F1 Saudi Arabian GP commentary and updates
Previous article

Live: F1 Saudi Arabian GP commentary and updates
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Perez: New Saudi F1 circuit is unnecessarily dangerous Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Perez: New Saudi F1 circuit is unnecessarily dangerous

Mercedes could re-evaluate Kingspan F1 deal after backlash Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Mercedes could re-evaluate Kingspan F1 deal after backlash

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus
Formula 1

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Latest news

Saudi Arabian GP red-flagged after Schumacher crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP red-flagged after Schumacher crash

Live: F1 Saudi Arabian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Saudi Arabian GP commentary and updates

Vettel: Aston Martin "miles away" in Jeddah after surprise Q1 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Aston Martin "miles away" in Jeddah after surprise Q1 exit

Perez: New Saudi F1 circuit is unnecessarily dangerous
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: New Saudi F1 circuit is unnecessarily dangerous

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Plus

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
7 h
How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes Plus

How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2021
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.