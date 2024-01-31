Sauber signs Rodin F2 driver Maloney for F1 reserve role
Rodin Formula 2 driver Zane Maloney has been snapped up by Sauber as one of the Formula 1 team's reserve drivers for the 2024 season.
Maloney, who was previously part of Red Bull's young driver programme, will switch to the Swiss squad and attend several grands prix as its official reserve driver, sharing duties with reigning F2 champion Theo Pourchaire.
"I am honoured to join the Sauber Academy, and to take on the role of one of Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber’s reserve drivers," said the 20-tear-old Barbadian.
"The Sauber name resonates with Formula 1, as it has been part of the sport for over 30 years, paving the way for so many drivers who went on to achieve great success. I am pleased to become part of this family, and I am looking forward to working together this season, as I move closer to my goal of becoming a Formula 1 driver."
The 20-year-old finished 10th in his rookie F2 season last year, grabbing four feature race podiums for the team then racing as Rodin Carlin. He previously was the runner-up in the 2022 F3 championship with Trident and won the 2019 British F4 championship in his first season of racing cars in Europe.
Maloney will stay with Rodin for a second campaign in F2 alongside his F1 reserve duties.
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Zane Maloney, Avalanche Andretti Formula E
"We are delighted to welcome Zane as the latest addition to the Sauber Academy," said Sauber Academy Director Beat Zehnder.
"His path through the junior series has been remarkable so far and, with his speed and potential, he surely makes a great addition to our talented roster.
"In addition to his Formula 2 campaign, where he will aim to succeed our own Theo Pourchaire to the title, Zane will also share with him the reserve driver role for Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.
"On behalf of the whole team, I give him my warmest welcome onboard, and look forward to working together and achieving great success."
Maloney is likely to feature on grand prix weekends that clash with Pourchaire's campaign in Japan's Super Formula championship, the 20-year-old Frenchman having signed up with Team Impul for 2024.
