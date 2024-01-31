Barcelona chiefs confident €50m revamp will help secure fresh F1 deal
The organisers of Barcelona's Formula 1 race are confident a €50m renovation plan can help the event stay on the calendar beyond 2026 despite the Spanish Grand Prix's move to Madrid.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
