Subscribe
Previous / Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules Next / Hamilton splits with long-time trainer Angela Cullen
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Sargeant: Williams should be even better in F1 Saudi GP

Formula 1 rookie Logan Sargeant reckons his Williams team should be even stronger in the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend to back up its performance in Bahrain.

Sargeant: Williams should be even better in F1 Saudi GP

For the first time since Felipe Massa classified sixth in Australia in 2017, Williams scored a points finish in the opening round of a season as Alex Albon snared 10th place in Bahrain.

The unexpected pace of the FW45, with Albon entering the round predicting his team to be slowest, was underlined by Sargeant running to a competitive 12th on his topflight debut.

PLUS: How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

But Sargeant reckons Williams should be stronger still on the high-speed Jeddah street circuit owing to a low-drag aero car concept that helps the team perform in a straight line.

Asked by Autosport if the Grove squad, which ranked 10th and last in the 2022 constructors’ standings, could again battle in the midfield, the rookie said: “I think technically on paper, we should be better here than Bahrain.

“That doesn't mean other [teams] won't bring other things [to increase performance], so we really don't know and it's a very different track.

“It's my first time driving an F1 car on a street track, so that's obviously extremely challenging.

“There's going to be a lot of variables. But hopefully we have a package that can be quick.”

Sargeant added that his focus now must be on memorising the race procedure to make it “second nature” so that he is not draining his “mental capacity” by have to consciously adapt in the moment.

Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing

Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The American continued: “From a team perspective, I don't think we were quite expecting to have that level of performance. So that was definitely really positive.

“I think from my personal side, there was really no expectations.

“I learned a lot through the weekend. I not only showed myself that I had the pace but got through a lot of operational stuff in terms of my first race start, pitstops, tyre management.

Read Also:

“[I need to] get comfortable to the point where everything becomes second nature and all of these things just become natural rather than having to think about them and taking away mental capacity from what I need to get done.

“But I think having done it all once and gone through all the procedures, it's already becoming more and more natural.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules

Hamilton splits with long-time trainer Angela Cullen
Logan Sargeant More
Logan Sargeant
Saudi F1 track changes have reduced “blind fear” – Sargeant

Saudi F1 track changes have reduced “blind fear” – Sargeant

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Saudi F1 track changes have reduced “blind fear” – Sargeant Saudi F1 track changes have reduced “blind fear” – Sargeant

Sargeant didn’t want to be “too greedy” on Bahrain F1 debut

Sargeant didn’t want to be “too greedy” on Bahrain F1 debut

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Sargeant didn’t want to be “too greedy” on Bahrain F1 debut Sargeant didn’t want to be “too greedy” on Bahrain F1 debut

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Williams More
Williams
Williams F1 appoints former aerospace executive as COO

Williams F1 appoints former aerospace executive as COO

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Williams F1 appoints former aerospace executive as COO Williams F1 appoints former aerospace executive as COO

Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon

Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Williams launch

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Latest news

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

WEC WEC
Sebring

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.