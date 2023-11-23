Subscribe
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
News

Sargeant: I still don't know if I've done enough to secure 2024 Williams F1 seat

Logan Sargeant remains unsure if he will be retained by Williams for the 2024 Formula 1 season, as the team’s end-of-year decision deadline arrives with the Abu Dhabi finale.

Alex Kalinauckas
Author Alex Kalinauckas
Updated
Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing

The American driver has endured a tough rookie season that has included a spate of crashes, while his team-mate Alex Albon has scored a series of points finishes.

The Williams seat alongside Albon for 2024 is the only remaining theoretically open slot, with the team opting to wait until the current campaign has concluded before making its call on Sargeant’s future.

The 22-year-old was promoted to F1 for the 2023 season after a year as a Williams junior driver racing in Formula 2.

Williams set Sargeant targets for the current campaign’s final events that revolved around delivering complete weekend performances and balancing risk versus reward, rather than overdelivering.

In the season run in, he has scored his first F1 point after being promoted to 10th in the final classification at Austin following Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc being disqualified there, and qualified a career best seventh at last weekend’s race in Las Vegas.

Sargeant went on to finish in 16th after struggling with tyre graining on a tricky one-stop strategy compared to rivals that gained stopping under that race’s second safety car period.

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

When asked in the pre-event press conference for this weekend’s Abu Dhabi event if he was confident of being retained for 2024 following his Vegas qualifying result, Sargeant replied: “It’s a good question – honestly, I don’t know.

“But for me it’s just a case of taking it race by race. I feel like, from a driving point of view, everything has been getting much better in the past I don’t know however many rounds.

“I’m just trying to do my job to the best I can. And I think with how it’s been going recently, I don’t see any issues.”

Read Also:

Sargeant went on to explain that he would pick his Vegas qualifying result as the highlight of his rookie F1 season over getting his first point.

He feels he would “definitely [pick] the quali in Vegas, for sure” as his moment of 2023 because he was “able to finally put it together over three qualifying sessions”.

“[That] was really nice,” he added. “Helped by the fact that we had a quick car in Vegas, for sure. But that was definitely very much the highlight.”

shares
comments
Previous article Hamilton claims Horner texted first over possible 2024 Red Bull F1 seat
Next article Norris doesn’t blame F1 Las Vegas track for accident
Alex Kalinauckas
More
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Russell tops first practice with 10 rookies in action

F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Russell tops first practice with 10 rookies in action

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Russell tops first practice with 10 rookies in action F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Russell tops first practice with 10 rookies in action

Wolff, Vasseur handed warning by F1 stewards for bad language at Las Vegas GP

Wolff, Vasseur handed warning by F1 stewards for bad language at Las Vegas GP

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Wolff, Vasseur handed warning by F1 stewards for bad language at Las Vegas GP Wolff, Vasseur handed warning by F1 stewards for bad language at Las Vegas GP

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

Logan Sargeant
More
Logan Sargeant
Williams: Las Vegas F1 qualifying can be a turning point for Sargeant

Williams: Las Vegas F1 qualifying can be a turning point for Sargeant

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Williams: Las Vegas F1 qualifying can be a turning point for Sargeant Williams: Las Vegas F1 qualifying can be a turning point for Sargeant

Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke

Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke Sargeant cleared after retiring from F1 Qatar GP with heatstroke

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Williams
More
Williams
Williams can have no regrets amid $9m AlphaTauri F1 battle - Albon

Williams can have no regrets amid $9m AlphaTauri F1 battle - Albon

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Williams can have no regrets amid $9m AlphaTauri F1 battle - Albon Williams can have no regrets amid $9m AlphaTauri F1 battle - Albon

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

Albon: "Stars should align" for Williams in cold Las Vegas F1 race

Albon: "Stars should align" for Williams in cold Las Vegas F1 race

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Albon: "Stars should align" for Williams in cold Las Vegas F1 race Albon: "Stars should align" for Williams in cold Las Vegas F1 race

Latest news

Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained Abu Dhabi GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice

What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Bagnaia accepts "we have problems" after Valencia MotoGP practice

Bagnaia accepts "we have problems" after Valencia MotoGP practice

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Bagnaia accepts "we have problems" after Valencia MotoGP practice Bagnaia accepts "we have problems" after Valencia MotoGP practice

Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team

Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1 How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe