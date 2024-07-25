Sargeant hits back at Ericsson rumour on not speaking to Williams boss Vowles
Williams' Logan Sargeant is fighting for his Formula 1 future and has taken aim at comments from Marcus Ericsson
Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing, James Vowles, Williams Racing Team Principal
Photo by: Williams
Under-pressure Logan Sargeant has hit back at comments from former Sauber and Caterham driver Marcus Ericsson, who claimed that he no longer speaks to his Williams boss James Vowles.
Sergeant is becoming noticeably more agitated as he faces uncertainty about his future in F1.
The growing speculation has spread to the US where Ericsson, who is now racing in IndyCar, says the American is struggling within the Groves-based team.
"I was also told this weekend by some American friends who know Sargeant, that he doesn't have fun in that team," he told the Viaplay F1 podcast.
"He thinks it's really hard, and apparently he and James Vowles, they don't even talk with each other anymore. They barely greet each other. It's completely cut off between them."
Reacting to those comments ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Sargeant hit back, saying it is not true that he does not speak to Vowles.
He snapped: "Marcus Ericsson has a reputation of talking about other people without ever even having a conversation with me in his life. Yeah, it doesn't carry any weight. It's not true. I just had a conversation with James here 20 minutes ago.
Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
"Most importantly me and James, we both come here and we want to do the best for the team. We both work in the same direction for what is the best for the team. And ultimately, what's best for the team is best for me. So it's just it's completely untrue.
"It hasn't been a particularly easy season with the amount of things that have happened, both to me, you know, from a team perspective we've struggled in some areas.
"So of course it can look like our relationship's worsened, it is from the outside, but yeah, we just go to work as usual and keep trying to perform the rest of the weekend."
Williams is yet to decide who will partner Alex Albon next season, as its primary target remains Carlos Sainz, with Valtteri Bottas understood to be its fall-back option.
That means it is unlikely Sargeant will keep his place in the team and could move to IndyCar to race against Ericsson and other former F1 drivers including, Alexander Rossi, Romain Grosjean and Takuma Sato.
Sargeant has held talks with Prema Racing ahead of its venture into IndyCar in 2025.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
The deflated Sargeant defiance amid more mid-season Williams seat threat
Sargeant to "fight until the end" with Williams F1 future under threat
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Exclusive: Williams explains purpose behind Ocon's F1 seat-fitting
Who is heading F1's midfield battle?
Is the Williams revival still on track?
Latest news
Alpine set for new F1 team boss with Oakes tipped to replace Famin
The former rival to F1 greats eyeing a future in hypercars
Verstappen 'not banned' from late-night sim racing
Piastri denies maiden F1 win was "given" to him
Autosport Plus
Jon Noble: Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
The Verstappen broadside that underlines Ferrari's alarming recent slump
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments