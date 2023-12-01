Subscribe
Sargeant continues with Williams for 2024 F1 season

Logan Sargeant will stay at the Williams Formula 1 team in 2024, meaning the entire grand prix grid is unchanged for next year.

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing, Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing

Following an up and down rookie campaign with Williams, which saw him secure one point, Sargeant did enough to convince the Grove-based outfit that he was worth sticking with.

He will line-up alongside Alex Albon once again after a season where the pair helped Williams secure seventh place in the constructors’ championship.

Speaking about his new contract, Sargeant said: "I am thrilled to be continuing with Williams Racing for the 2024 season.

“It has been an incredible journey with the team so far, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group. We have exciting plans for the future, and I can't wait to contribute to the team's success in the coming year."

While Sargeant had some big crashes during 2023, Williams made it clear that it was willing to give him time to prove himself – as it felt he was showing the improvements necessary to build on his natural talent.

In a statement announcing his new deal, Williams said that the American had: “demonstrated the fundamental speed required to perform at the highest level, building on these foundations race by race, solidifying his place in the Williams Racing line-up.”

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

Williams team boss James Vowles had said after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that he wanted to have one final look through the season data to be sure that Sargeant was the right pick for the squad.

Read Also:

Having signed the deal this week, Vowles said: “I am pleased to continue our journey with Logan into the 2024 season.

“Logan has demonstrated immense skill whilst under the pressure of the world stage, making him a perfect fit for our team. We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve even greater success in the upcoming season."

Sargeant scored his only point in the United States Grand Prix when he was classified 10th following the disqualifications of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc for plank infringements.

That top 10 finish was the first time that an American had scored a point in F1 for 30 years.

