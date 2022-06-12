Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Aston Martin discovers engine issue related to Stroll's qualifying woes Next / The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Sainz: Taking extra risks cost shot at Baku F1 pole

Carlos Sainz admits that a mistake on his final Formula 1 run in Q3 cost him a shot at pole position for the Azerbaijan GP.

Adam Cooper
By:
Sainz: Taking extra risks cost shot at Baku F1 pole

The Spaniard built up his pace over the course of the weekend and knew he had to take more risks when it mattered come qualifying.

Sainz was fastest after the first runs, despite a close brush with the wall. However, in trying too hard to get a perfect last lap in he made a mistake that ultimately dropped him to fourth on the grid behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.

"It's frustrating especially when you see the track evolution that there was in the second run in Q3, with the track temp dropping and the track gripping up,” he said when asked about his last lap by Autosport.

“It's what happens when you go and find the limit, what happens when you are trying yourself out there. Already the first lap of Q3 I had a couple of very tight moments with the wall, and probably the second one trying to clean everything up, I actually did a mistake.

“It cost me quite a bit, but I'm still in the fight, I'm still making progress, so I'm going to take the positives.

"Baku is like this, it's proper on the limit, and it’s probably where I'm lacking a bit of experience with this car, to be properly on the limit or exactly where to find the last tenth in quali in Q3 run two.

“But the important thing is that I was there, that I am making progress, and that for tomorrow I think we are in the fight, and we have a good chance to recover."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sainz had lagged behind Leclerc on the timing screens during practice before making his mark in Q3.

"I'm thinking a bit of margin on Fridays and FP3s just to make sure I understand the car before pushing it to the limit,” he said. “After a couple of moments in the last few races, I've decided to take a bit this approach.

“And honestly, doing practice I always felt within reach, I just knew I needed to take a bit more risks in qualifying, and as soon as I started taking them, I was in a fight with Charles and the two Red Bulls. It's just that last run that I just wanted to find a bit more, and there wasn't."

Read Also:

Sainz opted to do his Q3 runs without the benefit of a tow, having weighed up the pros and cons.

"Honestly, it was my call,” he admitted. “The whole quali had been quite consistent in terms of track positioning and tyre preparation.

“So I knew I was giving around a tenth and a half on the main straight because of this, but tyre preparation and clean air in front is also important, and it was my goal to go ahead and try and get clean laps in.

“So we will analyse it and maybe the other was the better call, but I mean the mistake was made, not the track position."

shares
comments
Aston Martin discovers engine issue related to Stroll's qualifying woes
Previous article

Aston Martin discovers engine issue related to Stroll's qualifying woes
Next article

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying British GP
Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash” British GP
Formula 1

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.