Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Next / Norris' Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren team-mate Ricciardo
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP News

Sainz relieved to complete F1 Mexican GP after Japan, US first-lap exits

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz says he was relieved to complete a Formula 1 race in Mexico after the frustrations of his first-lap retirements in Japan and the USA.

Adam Cooper
By:
Sainz relieved to complete F1 Mexican GP after Japan, US first-lap exits

However the Spaniard was left frustrated by a lack of pace after he drove a lonely race from fifth on the grid to fifth at the flag, finishing 58 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen, and clear of team- mate Charles Leclerc.

From the start of the weekend it was apparent that Ferrari faced compromises on power unit performance at the high altitude circuit, and the team was left struggling behind both Red Bull and Mercedes.

"I think I drove a pretty good race, but when you see the distance to the leader, there was not much more in it,” said Sainz when asked by Autosportm about his afternoon.

“We know the compromises we had to take for this weekend, we knew going into the race that we were going to be slow.

“But yeah, we maximised the points that the car could take today, and at least in a positive note we didn't lose too much, and now we can focus on Brazil and Abu Dhabi where we expect to be back in the pace."

Sainz did not want to elaborate on those power unit compromises, and instead wished to only focus on the positive aspects of his race.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“From my side it's a technical thing that I prefer not to comment too much," he said.

“I'd prefer to focus on the positives that I know it was a good race for me, and finally without doing a race in a month, to be back in the car and to do a strong race, good pace, it was at least something positive."

He added: “The altitude sometimes here can be tough, but I think I drove a pretty good race. For once I was very quick, and unfortunately we were one minute off the pace."

After a disappointing qualifying Sainz had suggested that the car would be better on high fuel in the race, but his final verdict was mixed.

"Handling yes, pace no. Handling I was comfortable, I could do consistent lap times, decent tyre management, but we were just slow. Unfortunately, we didn't pick up any pace compared to quali."

shares
comments

Related video

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022
Previous article

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022
Next article

Norris' Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren team-mate Ricciardo

Norris' Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren team-mate Ricciardo
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Norris' Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren team-mate Ricciardo Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Norris' Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren team-mate Ricciardo

Vesti tipped for Mercedes F1 run in Abu Dhabi young driver test
Formula 1

Vesti tipped for Mercedes F1 run in Abu Dhabi young driver test

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Leclerc fears “nightmare” Mexican GP after Ferrari F1 qualifying woes Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Leclerc fears “nightmare” Mexican GP after Ferrari F1 qualifying woes

Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of F1 cost cap penalty on Red Bull
Formula 1

Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of F1 cost cap penalty on Red Bull

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell Plus
Formula 1

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell

Latest news

F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season

The FIA has confirmed the Formula 2 and Formula 3 calendars for 2023, with both seasons kicking off in Bahrain in March.

Norris' Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren team-mate Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris' Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren team-mate Ricciardo

Lando Norris believes that his McLaren team made “a bit of mistake” on strategy in Mexico after he was outscored by Formula 1 team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Chastain's wall-ride move legal for now, says NASCAR
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Chastain's wall-ride move legal for now, says NASCAR

The daring wall-riding move Ross Chastain used Sunday at Martinsville to advance in the NASCAR playoffs will remain legal at least for now.

Sainz relieved to complete F1 Mexican GP after Japan, US first-lap exits
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz relieved to complete F1 Mexican GP after Japan, US first-lap exits

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz says he was relieved to complete a Formula 1 race in Mexico after the frustrations of his first-lap retirements in Japan and the USA.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Plus

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
11 h
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from Plus

The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from

Outrage ensued when the Italian Grand Prix finished behind the Safety Car. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when simply getting races started was a challenge…  

Formula 1
Oct 30, 2022
How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2022
Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment? Plus

Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Plus

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Plus

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver  since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.