Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Sainz forced to take third Ferrari power unit for Hungarian GP

By:

Carlos Sainz Jr has been moved on to his third and final power unit of the Formula 1 season after a problem was detected on his Ferrari's scheduled engine overnight.

Sainz forced to take third Ferrari power unit for Hungarian GP

Following Friday practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix, Ferrari's checks in the evening exposed some parameters that the team was not happy with.

The decision was taken for the power unit to be taken out, so it could be shipped back to Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters for further analysis.

The team has elected to fit a fresh unit in its place, which will be the last final one that Sainz can take this season without incurring any penalties.

The extra work required to fit the engine meant Ferrari breached the overnight curfew in place for F1 personnel. This was the first of two exemptions that teams are allowed.

Sainz’s engine switch comes on a weekend where Ferrari is not overly optimistic about its overall form, with the car not as comfortable around the Hungaroring as at other venues.

The Spaniard, who ended second practice one place behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in 12th on the timesheets, said the layout of the track left Ferrari exposed as the run of low and medium speed corners does not especially suit the SF21.

“Unfortunately before coming here, we already knew that we have some weaknesses in our package,” he said.

“In our car we know for some certain corners of this circuit it was not going to be particularly good at and we proved it [on Friday].

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“In Monaco, we would have never been P11, P10 in a practice session. And unfortunately, as soon as something went in the wrong direction, we found ourselves out of the top 10.

“It shows we are a lot more vulnerable in this sort of track, it’s not a Monaco.

“We’ll kind of hope that we can recover a bit of pace, and at least try and be on top of the midfield.

“But it’s not easy, because the Alpine looks very quick, McLaren looks quick, the Aston Martin was very quick also.

“It looks like a very mixed midfield, and it should be a very interesting battle for Q3.”

shares
comments

Related video

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Previous article

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

16 h
2
Formula 1

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

15 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

20 h
4
Formula 1

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

13 h
5
Formula 1

Sainz forced to take third Ferrari power unit for Hungarian GP

10 min
Latest news
Sainz forced to take third Ferrari power unit for Hungarian GP
F1

Sainz forced to take third Ferrari power unit for Hungarian GP

10m
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus
F1

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

15m
Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 car felt ‘really nervous’ before FP1 crash
F1

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 car felt ‘really nervous’ before FP1 crash

32m
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Plus
F1

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

13 h
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Plus
F1

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

15 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review
Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

Hamilton: Red Bull still “slightly ahead” of Mercedes on pace Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull still “slightly ahead” of Mercedes on pace

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus
Formula 1

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

Carlos Sainz Jr. More
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake
Formula 1

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake

Sainz: Russell collision “pretty obvious mistake from George” British GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Russell collision “pretty obvious mistake from George”

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus
Formula 1

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

Ferrari More
Ferrari
How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash British GP Plus
Formula 1

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

Trending Today

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Sainz forced to take third Ferrari power unit for Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz forced to take third Ferrari power unit for Hungarian GP

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 car felt ‘really nervous’ before FP1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 car felt ‘really nervous’ before FP1 crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
15m
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall

Formula 1
13 h
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Plus

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
15 h
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021

Latest news

Sainz forced to take third Ferrari power unit for Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz forced to take third Ferrari power unit for Hungarian GP

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 car felt ‘really nervous’ before FP1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 car felt ‘really nervous’ before FP1 crash

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.