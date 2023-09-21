Subscribe
Previous / Alonso "less worried" over Singapore F1 slump after suspension discovery Next / Norris: F1 drivers don't "care enough" about impeding in qualifying
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Sainz: Ferrari weaknesses haven't changed despite Singapore F1 win

Carlos Sainz has cautioned that Ferrari's Formula 1 car weaknesses are still unchanged despite its victory in the Singapore Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Sainz took his second consecutive pole for 2023 in Singapore, and while the Ferraris still struggled to replicate their one-lap pace in the race, the Spaniard capitalised on Red Bull's off-weekend to break the latter's winning streak.

PLUS: The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

But while taking the first non-Red Bull win of the season was a much-needed tonic for Ferrari, Sainz cautioned that its SF-23 hasn't actually changed and still displays unpredictable handling traits ahead of a clean slate design for 2024.

"No, honestly there is nothing fundamental that has changed on the car since the beginning of the season," Sainz replied when Autosport asked him if Ferrari has managed to cure its unpredictability.

"The car is still obviously not great in some areas, very good in others and there's certain tracks like Monza and Singapore that the car has adapted to very well, while there are other tracks like Zandvoort, Silverstone where it was very difficult to drive.

"It's still a tricky car and we're still trying to find the right set-up. We've been working hard to try and find the sweet spot and probably we still haven't found it yet.

"That's why every weekend I try something different in the car and it seems to be working, we seem to keep finding little ways to find a better pace. And with this, I don't mean more predictable, just find speed and lap time."

He added: "It is true that in the race even in Singapore we were nothing special, with tyre wear, tyre degradation it still has its weaknesses that we need to address."

Due to Ferrari's ebbs and flows, Sainz has given up on predicting where the Scuderia can replicate its Singapore performance, which was boosted by his track position and clever DRS tricks to keep Lando Norris and George Russell behind.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"I'm not sure. Looking at track characteristics, none of the tracks that are coming are anywhere close to Singapore or Monza, which are probably the two extremes," he said.

"It is impossible to tell which tracks are going to suit us.

"But still, the trend of being quick in qualifying and struggling a bit in the race is always going to be there."

When asked if Singapore was the blueprint for how Ferrari should execute a flawless race weekend, he said: "Yes, and I think we also need to give credit to the team.

"Okay, I did my job with the DRS and with the pace management, but everything else was executed very, very well.

Read Also:

"I still believe we didn't have the fastest race car in Singapore, and we still managed to win, which speaks highly of Ferrari and the race execution that we did.

"So, I think we can be proud of it and give a bit of recognition to the team. Now we can keep building that momentum and confidence in ourselves for next year."

shares
comments

Alonso "less worried" over Singapore F1 slump after suspension discovery

Norris: F1 drivers don't "care enough" about impeding in qualifying
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car "enjoyable to drive again" after Singapore struggle

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car "enjoyable to drive again" after Singapore struggle

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car "enjoyable to drive again" after Singapore struggle Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car "enjoyable to drive again" after Singapore struggle

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Carlos Sainz More
Carlos Sainz
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Red Bull's rivals expect immediate F1 bounce back at Suzuka

Red Bull's rivals expect immediate F1 bounce back at Suzuka

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Red Bull's rivals expect immediate F1 bounce back at Suzuka Red Bull's rivals expect immediate F1 bounce back at Suzuka

Ferrari: Sainz gets full credit for Norris DRS tactic in F1 Singapore GP

Ferrari: Sainz gets full credit for Norris DRS tactic in F1 Singapore GP

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Ferrari: Sainz gets full credit for Norris DRS tactic in F1 Singapore GP Ferrari: Sainz gets full credit for Norris DRS tactic in F1 Singapore GP

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Leclerc: Zandvoort troubleshooting has moved Ferrari towards Sainz

Leclerc: Zandvoort troubleshooting has moved Ferrari towards Sainz

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Leclerc: Zandvoort troubleshooting has moved Ferrari towards Sainz Leclerc: Zandvoort troubleshooting has moved Ferrari towards Sainz

Sainz felt "under control" on his way to Singapore F1 victory

Sainz felt "under control" on his way to Singapore F1 victory

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Sainz felt "under control" on his way to Singapore F1 victory Sainz felt "under control" on his way to Singapore F1 victory

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Latest news

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe