Subscribe
Previous / Autosport writers' favourite Australian Grands Prix Next / What GPS data reveals about Mercedes' shock Australian GP threat to Red Bull
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Sainz: Ferrari taking "different approach" with F1 Australian GP focus

Carlos Sainz says his Ferrari Formula 1 team has taken a "different approach" to the Australian Grand Prix weekend by focusing on race form after a disastrous Sunday in Jeddah.

Adam Cooper
By:
Sainz: Ferrari taking "different approach" with F1 Australian GP focus

However, the Spaniard says that the direction the team has taken has also made him more comfortable with the car over one lap.

Both Sainz and his team-mate Charles Leclerc faded badly in the Saudi Arabian GP after pitting for the hard tyres and eventually finished sixth and seventh.

The team has spent the days since then investigating the issue and came to Melbourne with some potential solutions in terms of set-up.

It also opted not to bring any aero updates, which meant the SF-23 was a stable platform from the last race and the team could more easily make direct comparisons with Jeddah while focusing on set-up.

Ferrari had the second fastest car behind Red Bull in qualifying in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, whereas in Australia it slipped to fourth in the pecking order, with Sainz qualifying fifth and Leclerc seventh.

"Obviously I cannot go into detail but we've decided to take a different approach this weekend trying to improve the race pace," said Sainz when asked by Autosport about the team's strategy.

"And I've no idea if we have done it or not, because the real test comes tomorrow. We've definitely changed the car on the set-up, and I'm hoping it will pay tomorrow."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, leave the garage

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, leave the garage

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sainz stressed that he felt good in the car in qualifying with the new set-up, despite the aim being to make the car better in race trim.

"Yeah, I'm reasonably comfortable," he said. "I think we've done some good progress with my feeling with the car. We've changed quite a lot, the set-up, up and down from yesterday, trying to improve it mainly for the race.

"But, actually, the changes have made me feel a bit better also over one lap. Unfortunate that we couldn't prove it today, because I lost a couple of tenths in sector one in that final lap that cost me a top three that would have maybe been a boost of motivation for me and the team.

"But we missed it due to a very poor preparation lap. They told me there were people coming on a fast lap. Some of them were, some not. I cooled down the tyres and it cost me a lot in Turn 1."

Sainz conceded that it helped not to have new aero parts on the car that might have confused the team's quest to solve its problems.

"Especially when you have three weeks after stopping, I think it's better to experiment with set-up and be very clear what is the direction that we want in the wind tunnel and in the car to improve," he said.

"This is why we are right now experimenting and waiting to see the clear direction to go in the future."

Regarding potential race form, he added: "A big unknown, wishing that tomorrow will pay off. But I hope that I can keep the pace of the Astons and the Mercedes and fight them.

"If we fall back, it means that it's like in Jeddah where we fall back a bit. But we're trying the best we can."

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport writers' favourite Australian Grands Prix

What GPS data reveals about Mercedes' shock Australian GP threat to Red Bull
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Wolff cautions against Mercedes "exuberance" after strong F1 qualifying

Wolff cautions against Mercedes "exuberance" after strong F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Australian GP

Wolff cautions against Mercedes "exuberance" after strong F1 qualifying Wolff cautions against Mercedes "exuberance" after strong F1 qualifying

Horner counters Perez's suggestions about Red Bull being one-car F1 team

Horner counters Perez's suggestions about Red Bull being one-car F1 team

Formula 1

Horner counters Perez's suggestions about Red Bull being one-car F1 team Horner counters Perez's suggestions about Red Bull being one-car F1 team

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Carlos Sainz More
Carlos Sainz
Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis

Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis

Formula 1
Australian GP

Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Sainz: Ferrari has set development path amid F1 race pace weakness

Sainz: Ferrari has set development path amid F1 race pace weakness

Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari has set development path amid F1 race pace weakness Sainz: Ferrari has set development path amid F1 race pace weakness

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours

Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Latest news

Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale

Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale

VASC Supercars
Albert Park

Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale

F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races

F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races

F3 FIA F3
Melbourne

F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races

IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway

IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway

INDY IndyCar
Texas

IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway

Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash

Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1? What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.