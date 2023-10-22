Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

Sainz: Bumpy COTA gives Ferrari F1 team-mate Leclerc an advantage

Carlos Sainz says that he lacks confidence around the bumpy COTA circuit and that has given his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc an advantage at the Formula 1 US GP weekend.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Leclerc has clearly been ahead of Sainz in Austin, having taken pole for Sunday’s main race and qualified second in the Saturday shootout, while Sainz was fourth and sixth in the two sessions.

Sainz says that the sprint weekend meant that he couldn’t optimise the car over the bumps, which are more severe this year, in FP1.

"For me it's mainly track characteristics,” said the Spaniard when asked about Leclerc’s advantage.

“The car here is bouncing around a lot and jumping around a lot and when that's the case normally Charles copes with it a bit better than I do.

“And this time I didn't have time to change the setup to improve it, to put it a bit more to my liking, and go into the race weekend a bit more comfortable with the car to extract more and more performance.

“In sprint weekends that's the problem, that you're stuck with the baseline set up more or less that you can run and the amount of bumps again this year surprised us being even bumpier than last year. I'm just not coping very well with it in the high speed. Not a lot of confidence.

“I feel like the car is going to snap on me at any point in time, and I'm having to drive one step under the limit, which is never ideal in quali."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Sainz was the only driver in the field to opt for soft tyres for Saturday’s sprint, and from sixth on the grid he gained two places.

He subsequently fell back behind Lando Norris and Sergio Perez to finish in the position in which he started, having successfully fended off George Russell.

“First of all on the grid being the only one on softs doesn't give you a lot of confidence,” he said of his choice. “We thought there were going to be more cars out there with softs.

"If we go for soft it means that our tyre model suggests that it's not a bad tyre to go on. If not, we simply wouldn't even consider it. It suggested that it could be a decent tyre for this race, as previous years the soft has been a decent tyre here.

“This time around clearly we need to analyse if we can do something, because was it worth the risk? And maybe it wasn't. But we need to analyse how we can maybe do a bit better there. In the end it paid off at the start, but at one point it did look like it was going to be very tricky."

Sainz admitted that he was surprised to be able to hang onto sixth position.

“Mid-race once Lando and Perez passed me and George was attacking me I thought we were just going to go backwards,” he said.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

“I managed to recover the tyre well, and did some good defending in order to keep them behind. And we brought home a P6 that at one point didn't look like it was going to be possible.

Read Also:

“Unfortunately, for me, it's been more defending than attacking all year long! But probably because of doing so much defending all year I'm getting some practice, and I'm getting better at it."

Asked if he’d questioned the soft tyre strategy call, he said: "I'm going to keep that for myself! But obviously it was a tough call to do.

“But in the end also we learned some valuable information for my team, given tomorrow there's plenty of strategies available out there, and now we know how the soft behaves we can map it, and compare it to the medium."

shares
comments
Previous article Hamilton: Verstappen F1 data download has highlighted work still to do
Next article Norris calls for harsher F1 penalties amid suspicions of deliberate rule breaches
Adam Cooper
More
Adam Cooper
Tsunoda nearly had “heart attack” after F1 US GP fastest lap pit call

Tsunoda nearly had “heart attack” after F1 US GP fastest lap pit call

Formula 1
United States GP

Tsunoda nearly had “heart attack” after F1 US GP fastest lap pit call Tsunoda nearly had “heart attack” after F1 US GP fastest lap pit call

Jake Dennis set for F1 Abu Dhabi FP1 outing with Red Bull

Jake Dennis set for F1 Abu Dhabi FP1 outing with Red Bull

Formula 1
United States GP

Jake Dennis set for F1 Abu Dhabi FP1 outing with Red Bull Jake Dennis set for F1 Abu Dhabi FP1 outing with Red Bull

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick

MGP MotoGP
Misano GP

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

MISC General

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend

What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend

F1 Formula 1

What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified

Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified Why Mercedes could have won the F1 US GP from which Hamilton was disqualified

The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats

The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe