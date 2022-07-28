Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Leclerc reveals Vettel comfort text after French GP crash Next / GP Racing Podcast: Will the next British champion please stand up
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Sad Schumacher says Vettel leaves a "huge hole" in F1

A sad Mick Schumacher says the retirement of Sebastian Vettel from Formula 1 will leave a "huge hole" in the sport.

By:
, NobleF1
Sad Schumacher says Vettel leaves a "huge hole" in F1

Vettel announced on Thursday morning that he would be stepping away from F1 at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a career that netted four world championship titles.

His departure from grand prix racing has special significance for Schumacher because the pair have forged a close relationship since they have been racing against each other in F1.

Schumacher has often leaned on Vettel for advice and the pair often spend time with each other away from the track.

Having been told by Vettel via text message on Thursday morning that he was retiring, Schumacher confessed that he was not overjoyed at the news.

“Of course, I'm very sad on one side,” he said.

“He is obviously going to leave a huge hole in the sport, because he's such a character in F1, and such a special person. But he’s also such a likeable person. So I'll miss him very much.”

Schumacher said that losing Vettel was not just going to impact his time at the track.

Mick Schumacher, Haas, Beat Zehnder, Sporting Director, Alfa Romeo Racing, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Mick Schumacher, Haas, Beat Zehnder, Sporting Director, Alfa Romeo Racing, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“It's much more than just the races,” he said. “It’s being able to go visit him in the evenings and have dinner with him. That's what I'm really going to miss.

“He’s just somebody that I'm able to talk to in my own language. He's going to be super, super missed by everybody, but especially by me.”

Read Also:

Asked if he was surprised at Vettel’s decision, Schumacher said: “I wouldn't say surprised. I mean, I know Seb pretty well. I feel and I know that he's got other things that he wants to do.

"And at the end, I feel if he feels it's the right time, then he should do it. And I feel sometimes it's also just a matter of gut feeling. So I support it 100%.”

With Vettel having earned respect for his outspoken views on a number of topics – including the environment and human rights, Schumacher joined other drivers in saying the Aston Martin driver’s absence would be felt in the paddock.

“I think nobody can replace Sebastian,” added Schumacher.

“That's a fact. If it's not on track, it's in a political way, and I think that yes, it is important to have somebody who speaks up and also attacks those points.

“But I think Sebastian has not stopped yet. As he said in his video, there's more to come.

"And I'm sure that we can all learn from what he still has to say. I'm sure that he will still have a big voice in F1 even if he's not himself driving.”

Schumacher did think, however, that Vettel’s attitude had prompted a change of attitude from other drivers that encouraged them to be more confident in venting their true feelings as well.

“I think he threw the snowball into the get go,” he said. “It's building and it's getting bigger. And with that I'm sure there are more drivers that are starting to speak up, and also speak their minds. But again, I think there's nobody that can replace Sebastian.”

shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc reveals Vettel comfort text after French GP crash
Previous article

Leclerc reveals Vettel comfort text after French GP crash
Next article

GP Racing Podcast: Will the next British champion please stand up

GP Racing Podcast: Will the next British champion please stand up
More
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes slower than expected in France French GP
Formula 1

Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes slower than expected in France

Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes F1 upgrades explained French GP
Formula 1

Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes F1 upgrades explained

F1 stands firm on track limits as Paul Ricard run-off conduct laid out French GP
Formula 1

F1 stands firm on track limits as Paul Ricard run-off conduct laid out

Latest news

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Charles Leclerc topped the times on Friday for Ferrari at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourites Ferrari Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourites Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

What is F1's summer break, why does it happen and how long is it?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is F1's summer break, why does it happen and how long is it?

Formula 1 takes a summer break after the Hungarian Grand Prix but what is the summer break, why do they happen and what do teams do during them? Click here to find out.

Vettel: New Aston Martin F1 rear wing not only reason for Hungary pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: New Aston Martin F1 rear wing not only reason for Hungary pace

Sebastian Vettel says Aston Martin’s new rear wing was not the only reason behind his encouraging seventh place in second practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourites Ferrari Plus

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourites Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1
3 h
The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm Plus

The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm

Why are some Formula 1 teams resisting solutions to a dangerous problem that could have long-term impacts on driver health? ALEX KALINAUCKAS investigates why 'porpoising' has become a toxic political issue, as well as a flummoxing technical one...

Formula 1
11 h
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Plus

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The knife-edge French GP Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Plus

The knife-edge French GP Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.