Russell "wasn't concerned" about where he qualified for F1 Las Vegas GP
George Russell says he didn't care where he qualified for Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix because he expects tyre graining to dominate Saturday evening's race.
The Mercedes driver secured fourth place in Q3, which will become third on the final grid thanks to Carlos Sainz's penalty.
He outpaced his team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who failed to progress to the final session after taking 11th in Q2, with the seven-time world champion also gain set to gain a spot from Sainz.
Russell believes that graining will be such a big issue that starting positions will be relatively meaningless come the end of the evening.
"Happy with the result," he said when asked by Autosport about his session. "I felt confident around this circuit. We weren't expecting to be this competitive coming into this weekend.
"But to be honest, as strange as it sounds I wasn't too concerned about where we qualified today, as long as we were in the top 10.
"Because it is the biggest unknown of the season going into the race tomorrow, we saw huge amounts of graining on all teams.
"If you can stay within the threshold of not graining a one-stop will be comfortable. But as soon as you start graining the tyres, you have to pit. And I don't think we've done more than 12 laps without graining the tyres. So that's going to be the big challenge."
Asked if he knew how to extend the useful life of the tyres, he said: "Well, you can drive slower, and that will manage the tyres, but you'll get attacked from behind.
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
"We've got some indication of which corners we need to manage. But I had it in one run, it was the front tyres that got grained, for the next run it was the rear tyres grained. And it's really on a knife's edge.
"Ferrari look in a league of their own. They haven't had any graining, and they've been super-fast on the high fuel.
"But equally as the track grips up tomorrow, maybe we'll see graining in stint one, but you won't see it in stint two and three, because the track is probably going to be three seconds quicker in the last laps, compared to the early laps. Probably even more.
"Because we've got no support series, no nothing. The track's going be a disaster in the first five laps of the race."
Hamilton, meanwhile, said that he was lacking "confidence and grip" as he struggled to match the pace of his team-mate.
Asked if set-up differences might explain the gap he said: "There are differences. There always are differences. But I just struggled.
"Yesterday it was feeling better, and I was more competitive. And then we made some changes overnight, and it didn't feel great today. So this car is a bit on a knife-edge.
"We're all on low wing. So there's going to be a lot of deg, there may be more deg than we know. No one's driven the hard tyre yet.
"Max [Verstappen] has two hards, two mediums, we have one medium and two hards. So it's going to be a long race, and it's going to be about really managing degradation, I would say."
Russell: Mercedes needs to understand “black magic” of F1 tyres
Russell: Mercedes needs to understand “black magic” of F1 tyres Russell: Mercedes needs to understand “black magic” of F1 tyres
Russell, Ocon, Gasly each get two-place F1 Brazilian GP grid penalties
Russell, Ocon, Gasly each get two-place F1 Brazilian GP grid penalties Russell, Ocon, Gasly each get two-place F1 Brazilian GP grid penalties
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million
Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million
Wolff: Vegas GP manhole incident "not a black eye" for F1
Wolff: Vegas GP manhole incident "not a black eye" for F1 Wolff: Vegas GP manhole incident "not a black eye" for F1
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Latest news
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round
McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit
McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit
Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million
Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million
Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins
Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins
The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart
The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart
How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience
How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience
How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns
How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.