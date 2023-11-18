Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

Russell "wasn't concerned" about where he qualified for F1 Las Vegas GP

George Russell says he didn't care where he qualified for Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix because he expects tyre graining to dominate Saturday evening's race.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

The Mercedes driver secured fourth place in Q3, which will become third on the final grid thanks to Carlos Sainz's penalty.

He outpaced his team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who failed to progress to the final session after taking 11th in Q2, with the seven-time world champion also gain set to gain a spot from Sainz.

Russell believes that graining will be such a big issue that starting positions will be relatively meaningless come the end of the evening.

"Happy with the result," he said when asked by Autosport about his session. "I felt confident around this circuit. We weren't expecting to be this competitive coming into this weekend.

"But to be honest, as strange as it sounds I wasn't too concerned about where we qualified today, as long as we were in the top 10.

"Because it is the biggest unknown of the season going into the race tomorrow, we saw huge amounts of graining on all teams.

"If you can stay within the threshold of not graining a one-stop will be comfortable. But as soon as you start graining the tyres, you have to pit. And I don't think we've done more than 12 laps without graining the tyres. So that's going to be the big challenge."

Asked if he knew how to extend the useful life of the tyres, he said: "Well, you can drive slower, and that will manage the tyres, but you'll get attacked from behind.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

"We've got some indication of which corners we need to manage. But I had it in one run, it was the front tyres that got grained, for the next run it was the rear tyres grained. And it's really on a knife's edge.

"Ferrari look in a league of their own. They haven't had any graining, and they've been super-fast on the high fuel.

"But equally as the track grips up tomorrow, maybe we'll see graining in stint one, but you won't see it in stint two and three, because the track is probably going to be three seconds quicker in the last laps, compared to the early laps. Probably even more.

"Because we've got no support series, no nothing. The track's going be a disaster in the first five laps of the race."

Hamilton, meanwhile, said that he was lacking "confidence and grip" as he struggled to match the pace of his team-mate.

Asked if set-up differences might explain the gap he said: "There are differences. There always are differences. But I just struggled.

"Yesterday it was feeling better, and I was more competitive. And then we made some changes overnight, and it didn't feel great today. So this car is a bit on a knife-edge.

"We're all on low wing. So there's going to be a lot of deg, there may be more deg than we know. No one's driven the hard tyre yet.

"Max [Verstappen] has two hards, two mediums, we have one medium and two hards. So it's going to be a long race, and it's going to be about really managing degradation, I would say."

shares
comments
Previous article Sainz in "a very bad mood" over prospect of Las Vegas F1 "comeback"
Next article Verstappen: New F1 races shouldn't be substitute for getting s***faced in Ibiza
Adam Cooper
More
Adam Cooper
Ocon explains "crazy" Verstappen incident in Las Vegas F1 qualifying

Ocon explains "crazy" Verstappen incident in Las Vegas F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Ocon explains "crazy" Verstappen incident in Las Vegas F1 qualifying Ocon explains "crazy" Verstappen incident in Las Vegas F1 qualifying

F1 drivers want Las Vegas track surface to match "gold standard" Jeddah

F1 drivers want Las Vegas track surface to match "gold standard" Jeddah

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 drivers want Las Vegas track surface to match "gold standard" Jeddah F1 drivers want Las Vegas track surface to match "gold standard" Jeddah

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

George Russell
More
George Russell
Russell: Mercedes needs to understand “black magic” of F1 tyres

Russell: Mercedes needs to understand “black magic” of F1 tyres

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Russell: Mercedes needs to understand “black magic” of F1 tyres Russell: Mercedes needs to understand “black magic” of F1 tyres

Russell, Ocon, Gasly each get two-place F1 Brazilian GP grid penalties

Russell, Ocon, Gasly each get two-place F1 Brazilian GP grid penalties

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Russell, Ocon, Gasly each get two-place F1 Brazilian GP grid penalties Russell, Ocon, Gasly each get two-place F1 Brazilian GP grid penalties

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Mercedes
More
Mercedes
Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million

Wolff: Vegas GP manhole incident "not a black eye" for F1

Wolff: Vegas GP manhole incident "not a black eye" for F1

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Wolff: Vegas GP manhole incident "not a black eye" for F1 Wolff: Vegas GP manhole incident "not a black eye" for F1

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Latest news

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit

McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit McLaren: Tyre use, not car performance behind F1 Las Vegas Q1 exit

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping £15.1million

Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins

Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins Latvala: Katsuta realising WRC potential after Rally Japan stage wins

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe