Subscribe
Previous / Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Next / 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Russell wants change to Monza's ‘get out of jail free’ corner

George Russell says he’d like to see the “get out of jail free” Monza first corner modified to stop Formula 1 drivers from cutting it.

Adam Cooper
By:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, and Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

The Mercedes driver went across the escape road twice during the Italian Grand Prix, once in tandem with Sergio Perez during their battle for position, and then later on his own when he emerged from the pits alongside Esteban Ocon.

On the latter occasion Russell was deemed to have gained an advantage, and having not given back the place he was handed a five-second penalty that ultimately had no impact on his fifth position in the race won by Max Verstappen.

“I knew that there had to be a maximised out-lap, and I came out of the pits right behind or next to Ocon,” he said of the incident.

“And I knew if I fell behind him, my chance to undercut the guys ahead would disappear. So I went in very hot into Turn 1, knowing there was a bit of a risk to miss the corner, and that's what happened.

“In Monza, it's a bit of a shame, because it's always a bit of a ‘get out of jail free’ card with the run-off there. And that gives drivers, especially when you're fighting, the chance to miss the corner. So I'd probably like to see a bit of a change in that corner in the future.”

Russell said he had no regrets about making a risky move that would probably earn a penalty: “I knew that P5 was probably the worst that we could have achieved, considering the gap to the guy in P6.

“So it would have only compromised me if it was a safety car right at the end [and the field bunched up].”

In the early part of the race, Russell enjoyed a spectacular battle with Perez for fourth place, staying ahead of the Red Bull driver for 15 laps. 

Russell said he was “surprised how long it took Checo to pass with the superior pace of that car” and found it satisfying to keep the Mexican at bay.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Reflecting on their battle, Russell said: “You know that you've got to really nail your braking, nail every corner. Because if you don't, they'll just sweep past you, and there's something satisfying about it when you do manage to hold a car off like that for so long.

PLUS: Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

“So I’ll take a small positive in that, there were no mistakes from my side in those laps. But unfortunately, the pace just wasn't there today.”

However, Russell believes that the W14 will be quicker at the next event in Singapore. 

“I suspect we'll be more competitive, especially in the race, than we were this weekend,” he said. 

“We need to understand why we have such a delta between our higher and lower downforce package.

“We always seem to struggle at circuits like Spa, Monza, Baku, Austria, even on the medium/low downforce setting, and we always seem to be quick on the higher side.

“So there are some characteristic differences in our high and low downforce packages. We need to understand that and recognise what it is that's making us more competitive, at least on the stopwatch, between the two.”

 
shares
comments

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Alonso frustrated by "anonymous" F1 Italian GP performance

Alonso frustrated by "anonymous" F1 Italian GP performance

Formula 1
Italian GP

Alonso frustrated by "anonymous" F1 Italian GP performance Alonso frustrated by "anonymous" F1 Italian GP performance

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

Formula 1
Italian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

George Russell More
George Russell
Russell: Trying to "reinvent the wheel" behind F1 form dip

Russell: Trying to "reinvent the wheel" behind F1 form dip

Formula 1

Russell: Trying to "reinvent the wheel" behind F1 form dip Russell: Trying to "reinvent the wheel" behind F1 form dip

What we learned about Hamilton from his new Mercedes F1 deal

What we learned about Hamilton from his new Mercedes F1 deal

Formula 1
Italian GP

What we learned about Hamilton from his new Mercedes F1 deal What we learned about Hamilton from his new Mercedes F1 deal

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Hamilton stands out in F1 with his honesty over errors, says Wolff

Hamilton stands out in F1 with his honesty over errors, says Wolff

Formula 1
Italian GP

Hamilton stands out in F1 with his honesty over errors, says Wolff Hamilton stands out in F1 with his honesty over errors, says Wolff

Only Red Bull ‘screw up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff

Only Red Bull ‘screw up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff

Formula 1
Italian GP

Only Red Bull ‘screw up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff Only Red Bull ‘screw up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Latest news

Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”

Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”

INDY IndyCar
Portland

Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time” Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”

Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global

Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global

INDY IndyCar

Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global

Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile

Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe