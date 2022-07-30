Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Latifi explains "big mistake" behind "hero to zero" Hungary F1 qualifying Next / Sainz disappointed with Hungary Q3 lap that was "nothing special"
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes faster in race trim compared to pole lap

First-time Formula 1 polesitter George Russell will be “very shocked” if Mercedes turns up with a car that is faster in the Hungarian Grand Prix than it was for qualifying.

Matt Kew
By:
Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes faster in race trim compared to pole lap

Russell labelled Friday at the Hungaroring as a “disastrous day” when he came away from FP2 in only eighth and 0.9s off the pace, while team-mate Lewis Hamilton was down in 11th.

The race simulations on the medium tyre were similarly adrift, with Russell’s average lap time over a 10-lap stint some 1.2s slower than the performance shown by Max Verstappen on the same compound.

Russell reckoned: “Our high fuel pace was probably the worst it's ever been yesterday”.

That led the team to “turn the car upside down” and work until 11pm, with the Briton then landing a shock maiden pole by 0.044s over Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz - although a DRS issue restricted Hamilton to seventh.

But Russell does not expect the Mercedes W13 to show an advance on its one-lap pace on Sunday, despite its recent improvement in race trim over the last three races - culminating with Hamilton leading Russell for a 2-3 double podium last weekend at Paul Ricard.

Read Also:

The former Williams driver said: "You take each day at a time; you don't want to get carried away with yourself and you just focus step by step.

“Getting off the line, good start, good first stint - is it going to be a one-, two- or three-stop?

“We know we have, relatively speaking, a faster race car than we do qualifying car. If that's going to be the case again this weekend, I'll be very shocked.

“I think we just absolutely nailed today 100% and got every last millisecond out of it.”

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

However, team boss Toto Wolff did reckon a win was achievable at the narrow track.

Russell remained coy when asked to elaborate on the overnight overhaul that had been given to the W13 but revealed: “[There were] chats of overall philosophy and if we're going in the right direction as a team. We've been closing the gap.

“But obviously yesterday was a disastrous day.

“We believe that there were many reasons as to why, and they all added up to make us well over a second off the pace. But that felt like we were being a bit generous.

“But then to have a day like today, maybe P1 on pure pace - obviously Max had a bit of an issue [power loss, 10th fastest]

“We definitely turned it around and we're probably back to where we kind of hope to be.”

Russell also added that it would be “meaningless” if he beats Hamilton to the honour of becoming the first driver to score a win for Mercedes in 2022.

shares
comments
Latifi explains "big mistake" behind "hero to zero" Hungary F1 qualifying
Previous article

Latifi explains "big mistake" behind "hero to zero" Hungary F1 qualifying

Next article

Sainz disappointed with Hungary Q3 lap that was "nothing special"

Sainz disappointed with Hungary Q3 lap that was "nothing special"
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen wins from 10th despite spin as Ferrari falters Hungarian GP
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen wins from 10th despite spin as Ferrari falters

Ferrari doesn't need team orders in Hungarian GP after Verstappen woes Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari doesn't need team orders in Hungarian GP after Verstappen woes

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Hungarian GP Plus
Formula 1

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

George Russell More
George Russell
Russell calls for FIA to stick to one F1 race director Austrian GP
Formula 1

Russell calls for FIA to stick to one F1 race director

Russell: "Natural reaction" to check on Zhou after Silverstone F1 crash British GP
Formula 1

Russell: "Natural reaction" to check on Zhou after Silverstone F1 crash

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? British GP Plus
Formula 1

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Verstappen hopes Mercedes "do me a favour" in Hungarian GP Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen hopes Mercedes "do me a favour" in Hungarian GP

How "unconventional" approach helped Mercedes to shock Hungary pole Hungarian GP
Formula 1

How "unconventional" approach helped Mercedes to shock Hungary pole

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone British GP Plus
Formula 1

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

Latest news

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen wins from 10th despite spin as Ferrari falters
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen wins from 10th despite spin as Ferrari falters

Max Verstappen scored an unlikely Formula 1 victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix to head both Mercedes as Ferrari threw away a win with further questionable strategy decisions.

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates

Live commentary and updates on the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, taking place at the Hungaroring this weekend.

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly

Red Bull has fitted fresh power units on Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s cars for Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix, with Pierre Gasly starting from the pitlane for doing likewise.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
3 h
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Plus

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Plus

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm Plus

The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm

Why are some Formula 1 teams resisting solutions to a dangerous problem that could have long-term impacts on driver health? ALEX KALINAUCKAS investigates why 'porpoising' has become a toxic political issue, as well as a flummoxing technical one...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Plus

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.