Previous / The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle Next / Hamilton learned more about Verstappen in Spanish GP than "all the other races"
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Russell: Spanish GP the best Williams has ever felt in race-trim

By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi

George Russell says his Williams Formula 1 car felt better in the Spanish Grand Prix than any other race since he joined the team in 2019, despite only finishing 14th.

Russell: Spanish GP the best Williams has ever felt in race-trim

After pitting early on during the safety car period caused by Yuki Tsunoda's stranded AlphaTauri, Russell tagged on to the back of Alpine's Fernando Alonso and was in solid contention for a top ten finish throughout.

In the end, the team's push to get through the race with just a single stop did not quite work out, as the tyres went off and Russell fell down the order.

However, the Briton backed the team's strategy gamble and was encouraged by how the car felt after the team's struggles to emulate its qualifying form in races.

"I'm really pleased that we rolled the dice and we found ourselves in that position," said Russell.

"I think in those fine margins, who knows what would have happened had I cleared him [Alonso], but all in all I think we did a really good job.

"The car felt today the best it has ever felt in a race, and probably the best I can remember. That is what makes it so joyous to drive compared to normal, most of which I put down to a calm day. We know the beast we have."

This year's Williams is widely known to have a peaky aero characteristic, which means it produces overall good downforce but can suffer when operating in windy conditions.

George Russell, Williams, with engineers on the grid

George Russell, Williams, with engineers on the grid

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Russell suspects that the calmer weather in Barcelona on Sunday played a part in helping to deliver strong race pace.

"It was just a car on a consistent day," he said.

"The wind was less than 10km/h and there were minimal gusts, which made the car consistent to drive. And when it is consistent as a driver, you can drive around it.

"I think that is something Nicholas [Latifi, team-mate] and I have really struggled with, especially in Portimao [where] that was really exposed.

"It was incredibly inconsistent and, as a driver, you lose all the confidence. Then it has a negative effect on the tyres and you just get this downward spiral.

"Whereas days like today, where the car is nice and consistent as a driver, you can really push it to its limit and manage the car and its tyres as you wish and really optimise everything.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm sure a lot of people felt their car was a lot better. But we take a bigger jump when these conditions are favourable."

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Previous article

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Next article

Hamilton learned more about Verstappen in Spanish GP than "all the other races"

Hamilton learned more about Verstappen in Spanish GP than "all the other races"
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Drivers George Russell
Teams Williams
Author Jonathan Noble

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

