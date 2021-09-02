Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rosberg: Mercedes F1 team could be "more heated" if Russell joins
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Russell: Spa F1 points haul could let Williams try ‘extreme’ experiments

By:

George Russell believes Williams’ points haul at Spa may allow it to try some “extreme” experiments with its Formula 1 car after creating a gap to Alfa Romeo.

Russell: Spa F1 points haul could let Williams try ‘extreme’ experiments

Russell’s stunning wet-weather qualifying lap on Saturday that secured him second on the grid paved the way for the British driver to pick up his maiden F1 podium in the two-lap Belgian Grand Prix.

Williams was one of the biggest winners from the decision to award half points at Spa as Russell and team-mate Nicholas Latifi collected a combined 10 points. Latifi was classified ninth.

It all but ended Alfa Romeo’s hopes in the fight for P8 in the constructors’ championship, with Williams now sitting 17 points clear in the standings. Alfa Romeo has failed to finish a race any higher than 10th this year.

Russell felt confident that Williams’ haul at Spa would be enough to give it eighth in the championship at the end of the year, and that the breathing room could allow it to try more experiments with its car to learn for the future with less pressure in that fight.

“I believe the amount of points we scored in Hungary were probably enough to have secured that eighth in the constructors’,” said Russell.

George Russell, Williams FW43B

George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“But I believe it probably takes even more pressure off now, to go out, really put everything on the line, maybe try some more extreme things, see if we can learn anything more.

“Because there’s no reason why we can’t score more points.

Read Also:

"And, looking forward already to Zandvoort, [it’s an] amazing circuit. It’s probably going to be difficult to race but I think the whole atmosphere there is going to be great.”

Russell and Latifi scored Williams’ first points in over two years at the Hungarian Grand Prix at the beginning of August, capitalising on wet weather and a race of attrition to get into the points.

The team has regularly flirted with the top 10 in regular dry conditions this year, best seen in Austria when Russell fought for the final points-paying position until the closing stages before being passed by Fernando Alonso.

Eighth would mark Williams’ best finish in the F1 constructors’ championship since 2017, when it finished fifth, having sat at the foot of the standings in each of the last three seasons.

shares
comments

Related video

Rosberg: Mercedes F1 team could be "more heated" if Russell joins

Previous article

Rosberg: Mercedes F1 team could be "more heated" if Russell joins

Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rosberg: Mercedes F1 team could be "more heated" if Russell joins

1 h
2
Formula 1

Russell: Spa F1 points haul could let Williams try ‘extreme’ experiments

19 min
3
Formula 1

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner

2 h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on

2 h
5
Formula 1

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

16 h
Latest news
Russell: Spa F1 points haul could let Williams try ‘extreme’ experiments
F1

Russell: Spa F1 points haul could let Williams try ‘extreme’ experiments

19m
Rosberg: Mercedes F1 team could be "more heated" if Russell joins
F1

Rosberg: Mercedes F1 team could be "more heated" if Russell joins

1 h
Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner
F1

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner

2 h
Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on
F1

Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on

2 h
The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas  Plus
F1

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas 

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
15 h

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
23 h

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Rosberg: Mercedes F1 team could be "more heated" if Russell joins
Formula 1

Rosberg: Mercedes F1 team could be "more heated" if Russell joins

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Plus
Formula 1

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season
Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season

Trending Today

Rosberg: Mercedes F1 team could be "more heated" if Russell joins
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rosberg: Mercedes F1 team could be "more heated" if Russell joins

Russell: Spa F1 points haul could let Williams try ‘extreme’ experiments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Spa F1 points haul could let Williams try ‘extreme’ experiments

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner

Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas  Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas 

The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue Plus
National National

The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue

Kimi Raikkonen’s top 10 F1 races ranked: Japanese GP, Belgian GP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen’s top 10 F1 races ranked: Japanese GP, Belgian GP and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas  Plus

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
2 h
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Plus

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
16 h
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Plus

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Plus

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Plus

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Plus

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

OPINION: The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Plus

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder Plus

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. DAMIEN SMITH details every epic victory

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021

Latest news

Russell: Spa F1 points haul could let Williams try ‘extreme’ experiments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Spa F1 points haul could let Williams try ‘extreme’ experiments

Rosberg: Mercedes F1 team could be "more heated" if Russell joins
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rosberg: Mercedes F1 team could be "more heated" if Russell joins

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner

Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.