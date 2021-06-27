Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres Next / Wolff unimpressed by F1 rivals claiming "Armageddon" over Bottas pitlane spin
Formula 1 / Styrian GP News

Russell: Set-up direction change has helped lift Williams F1 form

By:

George Russell says a change in set-up direction has improved the one-lap pace of his Williams Formula 1 car, despite an ongoing focus on improving race performance.

Russell: Set-up direction change has helped lift Williams F1 form

Russell qualified an encouraging 11th for the Styrian GP, missing out on progressing to Q3 by just 0.008s. However an impeding penalty for Yuki Tsunoda means that he will start 10th, as the first driver with a free choice of tyres.

The Englishman showed very impressive race pace on Friday, suggesting that he could be a dark horse this afternoon given that he is not obliged to start on the soft tyre, like the drivers immediately in front of him.

Russell insisted that he was not frustrated to just miss Q3, having felt that he’d done the best possible job.

“Obviously we want to get into to Q3,” he said. “That would be a great achievement. But you know, so close, so satisfying when we get the maximum from it, and we do this a lot. And even more we're putting a lot more emphasis on Sunday pace, and just trying to really maximise the car for the race pace.

“So let's see how it turns out on Sunday. I think we are there on merit."

Russell acknowledged that his Friday race run was flattered by using new hard tyres that had not already done a low fuel run, and added that the relative lack of wind in Austria was also favourable for the car.

“Yesterday was probably the best Friday we've ever had,” he said.

"Let's see how that translates tomorrow. We did have a new set of hards for the race run, which I think did account for something - we didn't do the low fuel on the hard.

George Russell, Williams FW43B

George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

“So for sure that counted for something. But the car felt really good and we looked strong. Let's see if it is translates into something on Sunday.

“We've gone down a slightly different direction with the set-up, and it seems to be paying off. But we've only had a couple of races like this. We need to give it a bit more of a chance to see if this is real throughout.

“Having that confidence in the car is a big thing. And it's been a very calm day, not a single gust of wind or anything."

Williams head of vehicle performance Dave Robson downplayed the scale of set-up changes that Russell highlighted.

“In terms of an overall approach, we haven't changed too much, to be honest,” he said when asked by Autosport about what has been changed on the set-up side.

“We're always very conscious that Sunday is where the points are scored, and we've always been largely focused in that direction. So it's just a few minor things.

“We did change the run plan slightly yesterday, favouring the high fuel running. But to a large extent that was because we thought it might rain towards the end of the session.

"So we wanted to get it in, but it probably has helped get the car where it is, hopefully in a good position for Sunday.”

shares
comments
The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres

Previous article

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres

Next article

Wolff unimpressed by F1 rivals claiming "Armageddon" over Bottas pitlane spin

Wolff unimpressed by F1 rivals claiming "Armageddon" over Bottas pitlane spin
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Vinales considering shock Yamaha MotoGP exit for Aprilia in 2022

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Styrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

16 h
3
Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix

19 h
4
Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

1 d
5
Formula 1

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres

1 h
Latest news
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Plus
F1

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

42m
Wolff unimpressed by F1 rivals claiming "Armageddon" over Bottas pitlane spin
F1

Wolff unimpressed by F1 rivals claiming "Armageddon" over Bottas pitlane spin

48m
Russell: Set-up direction change has helped lift Williams F1 form
F1

Russell: Set-up direction change has helped lift Williams F1 form

1 h
The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres
F1

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres

1 h
Vasseur: Governing F1 via technical directives "not the right way"
F1

Vasseur: Governing F1 via technical directives "not the right way"

2 h
Latest videos
Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres Styrian GP
Formula 1

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres

Ricciardo mystified by lack of F1 Styrian GP qualifying pace Styrian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo mystified by lack of F1 Styrian GP qualifying pace

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

George Russell More
George Russell
Capito thinks Russell would be "quite happy" to stay at Williams
Formula 1

Capito thinks Russell would be "quite happy" to stay at Williams

Russell: 12th on merit my best drive for Williams French GP
Formula 1

Russell: 12th on merit my best drive for Williams

Why Russell has an eye on the bigger picture Plus
Formula 1

Why Russell has an eye on the bigger picture

Williams More
Williams
Williams explains decision to part company with ex-team principal Roberts French GP
Formula 1

Williams explains decision to part company with ex-team principal Roberts

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"
Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Plus
Formula 1

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Trending Today

Vinales considering shock Yamaha MotoGP exit for Aprilia in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales considering shock Yamaha MotoGP exit for Aprilia in 2022

F1 Styrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres

Wolff "surprised" Red Bull is "protesting so loudly" over engine questions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff "surprised" Red Bull is "protesting so loudly" over engine questions

Wolff unimpressed by F1 rivals claiming "Armageddon" over Bottas pitlane spin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff unimpressed by F1 rivals claiming "Armageddon" over Bottas pitlane spin

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Plus

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
42m
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Plus

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says BEN EDWARDS, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Plus

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Plus

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Plus

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

OPINION: The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Plus

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021

Latest news

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Wolff unimpressed by F1 rivals claiming "Armageddon" over Bottas pitlane spin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff unimpressed by F1 rivals claiming "Armageddon" over Bottas pitlane spin

Russell: Set-up direction change has helped lift Williams F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Set-up direction change has helped lift Williams F1 form

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.