Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore Next / 2023 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Russell: Mercedes will have "more complete car" in F1 2023

George Russell is confident that his Mercedes Formula 1 team will have a "more complete car" that is competitive at all kinds of tracks in 2023.

Adam Cooper
By:
Russell: Mercedes will have "more complete car" in F1 2023

Mercedes has struggled all season with the W13, notably with porpoising and ride issues, and the car has only really shone at high-downforce venues.

Russell says that the team has chosen a specific philosophy for next year's W14, and has clear targets that it will try to meet.

"I'm confident that the direction we need to take is the correct one," he said. "We have a philosophy that we're going to be trying to adopt in our development, and I'm very confident that is the correct one.

"But equally, it doesn't mean that we can necessarily achieve it. We have a target, and that is a massive positive in itself. As I said, we have a clear target we're trying to chase.

"Now, can we achieve that? I have every confidence that we can. We obviously don't know how much the other rivals are going to improve over this winter.

"But I definitely have confidence that we will have a more complete car across the circuit ranges into 2023."

Russell insisted that his confidence is inspired by the numbers that Mercedes is working with.

Intriguingly, he also noted that the team really got an understanding of the W13's issues over the run of races from Spa to Zandvoort to Monza.

"It's data-driven, to be honest. We've done a lot of analysis on the races we've been competitive, the races we've been slow, and trying to understand why that was.

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

"And I think we've managed to get quite a grasp on that, and understand why at certain circuits we were so much more competitive than others. We've only managed to learn that over the course of these races.

"That triple-header after the summer break was quite telling for us, with our performance swings between the low downforce and the high downforce circuits.

Asked by Autosport to expand on the philosophy that Mercedes is pursuing for 2023, he said: "I don't want to go into too much detail, because it's something that we worked very hard on to understand, and hopefully will give us an advantage into next year.

"So I don't want to say anything that will potentially benefit our rivals.

"But at the end of the day, every single car is different. I have to say, I've mentioned a couple of times this year that I feel like we've understood our car, and we're on the right track, but we have been set back with a couple of oddities that we weren't expecting.

"But I think we've had enough races now that we've gone through so many different scenarios that I can't really imagine there's going to be another one that catches us by surprise.

"We've had the porpoising issues, we've had the ride issues, we've had the car touching the ground and damaging the floor issue.

"We've had so many different issues, and we believe now that we've got a direction that we need to head in. Hopefully, the lap time can come with it."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore
Previous article

Verstappen: ‘Unrealistic’ to win F1 title in Singapore
Next article

2023 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

2023 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Capito: Cost cap breach more serious than cheating on track Singapore GP
Formula 1

Capito: Cost cap breach more serious than cheating on track

Wolff: FIA must take "robust stance" if F1 teams broke budget cap
Formula 1

Wolff: FIA must take "robust stance" if F1 teams broke budget cap

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

F1 Singapore GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Singapore GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Carlos Sainz topped the times on Friday for Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

What we learned from the Friday practice action at F1’s 2022 Singapore GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

What we learned from the Friday practice action at F1’s 2022 Singapore GP

With many of the frontrunners enduring disjointed practice sessions ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, it makes interpreting the lap times tricky. But, despite the difficulties for Formula 1 points leader Max Verstappen, there are reasons for him to not feel too disheartened after Friday

Wolff: "Open secret" one F1 team "massively" broke cost cap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: "Open secret" one F1 team "massively" broke cost cap

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says it is now an "open secret" in the Formula 1 paddock that one team was "fundamentally massively" over the cost cap last year.

Mercedes still one-second off the pace in Singapore, says Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still one-second off the pace in Singapore, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton thinks Mercedes is staring at a one-second gap to the front at Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix, despite topping Friday’s first practice session.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
16 h
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.