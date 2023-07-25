Subscribe
Previous / F1 vs F2: Top speed, car sizes, race weekends and more compared Next / Vandoorne to drive Aston Martin F1 car in Pirelli tyre test at Spa
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Russell: McLaren "true contenders" for F1 best of the rest tag

Mercedes driver George Russell believes McLaren is a "true contenders" for being best of the rest in the 2023 Formula 1 season following back-to-back podiums.

Adam Cooper
By:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, leads Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

McLaren went three rounds into 2023 before scoring a point as it struggled to find competitive form out of its car.

But a raft of upgrades brought for both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in recent races has allowed the former to score consecutive second-place finishes, while Piastri was in the top five for the past two races.

Albeit 136 points adrift of Mercedes in second in the constructors' standings, Russell believes McLaren is a genuine threat in the best of the rest fight behind runaway leaders Red Bull.

“It's absolutely clear they are true contenders for the second fastest team,” Russell said of the Woking outfit.

“It's very odd how Aston Martin were clearly that second best at the start of the year.

“And they don't seem to be so competitive right now. Ferrari haven't made much progress. And McLaren have made a huge jump.

“So if it wasn't for McLaren, we'd be very, very satisfied with the progress we're making. Moving ahead of the midfield pulling a gap on our rivals, closing on Red Bull.

“McLaren have just totally thrown it in the mix. But it gives you optimism that there is potential to make bigger steps.

“I believe in my team. I think it gives us confidence and optimism that we can make that step to Red Bull.

“We're not too focused really on McLaren or Aston or Ferrari. We're focused on Red Bull. And we're trying to make that big step.”

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Russell enjoyed a strong fightback from 18th on the grid in last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, vaulting up to sixth at the chequered flag having been told by Mercedes' strategists that 11th was looking most probable.

While pleased with his end result, Russell believes it was "proof" that Hungary was a "missed opportunity".

Read Also:

“The strategies were telling me P11 is most realistic and P7 if we maximise everything,” said Russell when asked by Autosport.

“To come away P6 with no safety car, no VSC, on merit was a really great result.

“But equally proof that this weekend was probably a missed opportunity. I'm confident I could have been up there with Lewis yesterday, this is one of my favourite circuits, the car always performs well here.

“When you've got two cars up there, fighting for P2 gives you a lot more options, and Lewis was really strong as well. And if things panned out slightly differently he would have been P2 as well.

“So as a missed opportunity, we'll learn from it. But the positives are we're moving ahead of Aston and Ferrari.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 vs F2: Top speed, car sizes, race weekends and more compared

Vandoorne to drive Aston Martin F1 car in Pirelli tyre test at Spa
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Why Belgian GP sprint presents F1 teams with FP1 challenge

Why Belgian GP sprint presents F1 teams with FP1 challenge

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why Belgian GP sprint presents F1 teams with FP1 challenge Why Belgian GP sprint presents F1 teams with FP1 challenge

Vandoorne to drive Aston Martin F1 car in Pirelli tyre test at Spa

Vandoorne to drive Aston Martin F1 car in Pirelli tyre test at Spa

Formula 1

Vandoorne to drive Aston Martin F1 car in Pirelli tyre test at Spa Vandoorne to drive Aston Martin F1 car in Pirelli tyre test at Spa

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

George Russell More
George Russell
Russell: "We made a big cock-up" in Hungary F1 qualifying

Russell: "We made a big cock-up" in Hungary F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Russell: "We made a big cock-up" in Hungary F1 qualifying Russell: "We made a big cock-up" in Hungary F1 qualifying

Russell: No reason McLaren not up there for rest of F1 season

Russell: No reason McLaren not up there for rest of F1 season

Formula 1

Russell: No reason McLaren not up there for rest of F1 season Russell: No reason McLaren not up there for rest of F1 season

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren rubbishes claims F1 upgrades worth one second

McLaren rubbishes claims F1 upgrades worth one second

Formula 1

McLaren rubbishes claims F1 upgrades worth one second McLaren rubbishes claims F1 upgrades worth one second

F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Latest news

Suninen: Estonia WRC comeback drive proved “I belong at this level"

Suninen: Estonia WRC comeback drive proved “I belong at this level"

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

Suninen: Estonia WRC comeback drive proved “I belong at this level" Suninen: Estonia WRC comeback drive proved “I belong at this level"

Mercedes evaluating “every concept” for 2024 F1 car

Mercedes evaluating “every concept” for 2024 F1 car

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes evaluating “every concept” for 2024 F1 car Mercedes evaluating “every concept” for 2024 F1 car

Video: Adam/Cottingham rise to the top amid British GT incidents

Video: Adam/Cottingham rise to the top amid British GT incidents

NTNL National

Video: Adam/Cottingham rise to the top amid British GT incidents Video: Adam/Cottingham rise to the top amid British GT incidents

Why it's time to accept Silverstone as MotoGP’s true UK home

Why it's time to accept Silverstone as MotoGP’s true UK home

MGP MotoGP
British GP

Why it's time to accept Silverstone as MotoGP’s true UK home Why it's time to accept Silverstone as MotoGP’s true UK home

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe